PNB bank fraud case: Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that bank fraud businessman Nirav Modi has been located in the UK. VK Singh said that National Central Bureau of Manchester (NCBC) has conveyed the information to the Indian agencies, who have been investigating the bank fraud case, that Nirav Modi is residing in the UK.

PNB bank fraud case: Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that bank fraud businessman Nirav Modi has been located in the UK. The Minister said that Nirav Modi’s information is shared by the British authorities. VK Singh said that National Central Bureau of Manchester (NCBC) has conveyed the information to the Indian agencies, who have been investigating the bank fraud case, that Nirav Modi is residing in the UK.

“In August 2018, the government sent two requests, one from the CBI and the other from the Enforcement Directorate, to the authorities of the UK seeking the extradition of Nirav Modi to India,” Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh told Rajya Sabha said. Nirav Modi is wanted in connection with Punjab National Bank fraud case and the Enforcement Directorate had issued a red corner notice against him.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More