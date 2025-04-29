Mother Dairy supplies approximately 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR region. Its distribution includes company booths, local retail outlets, and online platforms.

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

Starting Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Mother Dairy has announced a price hike of up to Rs 2 per litre on its milk offerings. The decision comes in response to growing input costs that the company says have become difficult to absorb entirely.

Rising Costs Force Partial Price Hike

According to a company official, the price increase aims to manage the sharp jump in procurement expenses over recent months.

“This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4-5 per litre over the past few months,” the official said.

The spike in input costs is largely attributed to the early arrival of summer and the ongoing heatwave, both of which have affected milk production and supply.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi-NCR Sees New Milk Rates

Mother Dairy supplies approximately 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR region. Its distribution includes company booths, local retail outlets, and online platforms.

The company emphasized its dual focus: continuing to deliver quality milk to consumers while maintaining fair compensation for dairy farmers.

“We remain committed to ensuring the consistent availability of quality milk to consumers while supporting the livelihoods of our farmers,” the official added.

The company also stated that the hike represents only a portion of the increased costs being passed on to customers.

“This revision represents only a partial pass-through of the increased costs, aiming to equitably serve the interests of both farmers and consumers,” the official said.

New Milk Prices Across Varieties

Here’s how the new pricing breaks down for different milk variants in the Delhi-NCR region:

Toned milk (bulk vended) now costs Rs 56 per litre, up from Rs 54.

Full cream milk (pouched) has risen to Rs 69 per litre from the earlier Rs 68.

Toned milk (pouched) sees a Rs 1 hike, now priced at Rs 57 per litre.

Double toned milk has increased to Rs 51 per litre from Rs 49.

Cow milk is now priced at Rs 59 per litre, compared to the previous Rs 57.

The revised pricing comes amid concerns over rising food inflation and may impact household budgets, particularly in urban centres.

ALSO READ: “Punishment Will Be Beyond Their Imagination”: PM Modi Gives Armed Forces Full Freedom To Respond To Pahalgam Terror Attack