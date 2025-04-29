Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

Mother Dairy supplies approximately 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR region. Its distribution includes company booths, local retail outlets, and online platforms.

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre


Starting Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Mother Dairy has announced a price hike of up to Rs 2 per litre on its milk offerings. The decision comes in response to growing input costs that the company says have become difficult to absorb entirely.

Rising Costs Force Partial Price Hike

According to a company official, the price increase aims to manage the sharp jump in procurement expenses over recent months.

“This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4-5 per litre over the past few months,” the official said.

The spike in input costs is largely attributed to the early arrival of summer and the ongoing heatwave, both of which have affected milk production and supply.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi-NCR Sees New Milk Rates

Mother Dairy supplies approximately 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR region. Its distribution includes company booths, local retail outlets, and online platforms.

The company emphasized its dual focus: continuing to deliver quality milk to consumers while maintaining fair compensation for dairy farmers.

“We remain committed to ensuring the consistent availability of quality milk to consumers while supporting the livelihoods of our farmers,” the official added.

The company also stated that the hike represents only a portion of the increased costs being passed on to customers.

“This revision represents only a partial pass-through of the increased costs, aiming to equitably serve the interests of both farmers and consumers,” the official said.

New Milk Prices Across Varieties

Here’s how the new pricing breaks down for different milk variants in the Delhi-NCR region:

  • Toned milk (bulk vended) now costs Rs 56 per litre, up from Rs 54.

  • Full cream milk (pouched) has risen to Rs 69 per litre from the earlier Rs 68.

  • Toned milk (pouched) sees a Rs 1 hike, now priced at Rs 57 per litre.

  • Double toned milk has increased to Rs 51 per litre from Rs 49.

  • Cow milk is now priced at Rs 59 per litre, compared to the previous Rs 57.

The revised pricing comes amid concerns over rising food inflation and may impact household budgets, particularly in urban centres.

ALSO READ: “Punishment Will Be Beyond Their Imagination”: PM Modi Gives Armed Forces Full Freedom To Respond To Pahalgam Terror Attack

 

Filed under

India Milk Mother Dairy

newsx

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage
newsx

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre
newsx

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident
newsx

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’
In an exclusive interview

‘It’s a Conspiracy’: Former Bangladesh Home Minister Slams Yunus Govt’s Pakistan Ties, Alleges Minority Persecution...
newsx

World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’

‘It’s a Conspiracy’: Former Bangladesh Home Minister Slams Yunus Govt’s Pakistan Ties, Alleges Minority Persecution | Exclusive

‘It’s a Conspiracy’: Former Bangladesh Home Minister Slams Yunus Govt’s Pakistan Ties, Alleges Minority Persecution...

World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan

World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan

Entertainment

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After