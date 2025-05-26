Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • MSC ELSA III Incident: All Crew Rescued, Salvage Ops Underway After Container Ship Capsizes Near Kochi

MSC ELSA III Incident: All Crew Rescued, Salvage Ops Underway After Container Ship Capsizes Near Kochi

Salvage company T&T Salvage has arrived in Kochi to coordinate the recovery operation. Coordination between the salvor's expert team and the local administration is ongoing to facilitate container retrieval and prevent further hazards to shipping or the coastline.

MSC ELSA III Incident: All Crew Rescued, Salvage Ops Underway After Container Ship Capsizes Near Kochi

MSC ELSA III Incident: All Crew Rescued, Salvage Ops Underway After Container Ship Capsizes Near Kochi


Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal held a detailed review meeting with the Director General of Shipping, Secretary (Shipping), and senior officials to assess the ministry’s ongoing emergency response after the container vessel MSC ELSA III capsized off the Kerala coast. The Liberian-flagged ship, 184 metres in length, went down around 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi on Saturday. All 24 crew members aboard the vessel were safely rescued with assistance from the Indian Coast Guard. The ship had left Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was due to reach Kochi on May 24.

Salvage And Environmental Measures Initiated

In a post on X, Minister Sonowal stated, “We are fully committed to ensuring the complete salvage of marine fuel and other hazardous materials being transported in 13 IMDG containers.” He confirmed that Indian Coast Guard ships ICG Samarth, ICG Saksham, and ICG Vikram had been deployed to the site. A pollution response vessel, Sagar Prahari, has also departed from Mumbai and is en route. Authorities are conducting regular aerial surveillance using Dornier aircraft equipped with MSS 6000 systems to detect any oil spillage in the affected maritime zone.

Company Coordination And Container Tracking Underway

Sonowal confirmed that four representatives of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) have reached Kochi and visited the offices of the Indian Coast Guard and Mercantile Marine Department. He added, “MSC has initiated tracking of all beached containers and is deploying personnel to secure them in place.” Salvage company T&T Salvage has arrived in Kochi to coordinate the recovery operation. Coordination between the salvor’s expert team and the local administration is ongoing to facilitate container retrieval and prevent further hazards to shipping or the coastline.

Continuous Monitoring And Emergency Oversight In Progress

The minister emphasized that authorities are continuously monitoring the situation. “We are continuously monitoring the situation through DG (Shipping), Indian Coast Guard, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, @ndmaindia, MSC & the Salvage Team,” he wrote on X. “All possible measures are being taken to ensure immediate action is taken to protect the coastal environment from oil spills and any risks arising from the breached containers.” On Monday, a few containers from the ship were spotted on the Kollam coast, raising concerns about environmental and navigational safety.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane’s Insightful Take On Venkatesh Iyer’s Mindset: ‘If He’s Getting Rs 20 Plus Crore…’

Filed under

MSC ELSA III Incident

newsx

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans
newsx

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness
newsx

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons
Spotlight On The Legend:

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was...
newsx

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered
newsx

Priyank Panchal Calls It Quits: Announces Retirement From Cricket
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was A Parrot, Not Caged”

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was...

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered

Entertainment

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was A Parrot, Not Caged”

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

King: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Film Makers Reject The Freelancer Actor Navneet Malik, Cast Raghav Juyal Instead

King: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Film Makers Reject The Freelancer Actor Navneet Malik,

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season