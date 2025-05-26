MSC ELSA III Incident: All Crew Rescued, Salvage Ops Underway After Container Ship Capsizes Near Kochi

Salvage company T&T Salvage has arrived in Kochi to coordinate the recovery operation. Coordination between the salvor's expert team and the local administration is ongoing to facilitate container retrieval and prevent further hazards to shipping or the coastline.

Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal held a detailed review meeting with the Director General of Shipping, Secretary (Shipping), and senior officials to assess the ministry’s ongoing emergency response after the container vessel MSC ELSA III capsized off the Kerala coast. The Liberian-flagged ship, 184 metres in length, went down around 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi on Saturday. All 24 crew members aboard the vessel were safely rescued with assistance from the Indian Coast Guard. The ship had left Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was due to reach Kochi on May 24.

Salvage And Environmental Measures Initiated

In a post on X, Minister Sonowal stated, “We are fully committed to ensuring the complete salvage of marine fuel and other hazardous materials being transported in 13 IMDG containers.” He confirmed that Indian Coast Guard ships ICG Samarth, ICG Saksham, and ICG Vikram had been deployed to the site. A pollution response vessel, Sagar Prahari, has also departed from Mumbai and is en route. Authorities are conducting regular aerial surveillance using Dornier aircraft equipped with MSS 6000 systems to detect any oil spillage in the affected maritime zone.

Company Coordination And Container Tracking Underway

Sonowal confirmed that four representatives of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) have reached Kochi and visited the offices of the Indian Coast Guard and Mercantile Marine Department. He added, “MSC has initiated tracking of all beached containers and is deploying personnel to secure them in place.” Salvage company T&T Salvage has arrived in Kochi to coordinate the recovery operation. Coordination between the salvor’s expert team and the local administration is ongoing to facilitate container retrieval and prevent further hazards to shipping or the coastline.

Continuous Monitoring And Emergency Oversight In Progress

The minister emphasized that authorities are continuously monitoring the situation. "We are continuously monitoring the situation through DG (Shipping), Indian Coast Guard, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, @ndmaindia, MSC & the Salvage Team," he wrote on X. "All possible measures are being taken to ensure immediate action is taken to protect the coastal environment from oil spills and any risks arising from the breached containers." On Monday, a few containers from the ship were spotted on the Kollam coast, raising concerns about environmental and navigational safety.

