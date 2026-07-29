MSME Amendment Bill Introduced in Parliament: What’s Proposed, Who Benefits and Why It Matters

One of the biggest challenges faced by thousands of Indian businesses is not about winning orders but rather getting paid on time. For many, securing an order is only part of the challenge. Frequently, small orders supplied by an MSME entity to state-owned entities like banks or PSUs wait for months before their dues are cleared. The delay not only disrupts day-to-day operations but also strains working capital, forcing many businesses to borrow simply to keep running.

Now the Centre is trying to change that.

The government has introduced the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in Parliament. The bill proposes a series of reforms to MSMEs to speed up payments, reduce compliance burden and provide better legal safeguards. The changes, if approved, could radically alter the way small businesses deal with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) and other state-owned entities.

What’s Changing For MSMEs?

The basic goal of the proposed law is straightforward: to enable MSMEs to spend less time chasing payments and more time growing their business.

One of the major changes is that MSMEs will have to use the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) for invoices raised on central PSUs. Instead of waiting for invoices to be paid over several months, eligible businesses can upload them onto the digital platform and convert pending receivables into immediate working capital through financing.

Similarly, state governments will be given the choice to mandate the use of TReDS for invoices issued for payments on their state-run public sector undertakings. These small-scale manufacturers, service providers and suppliers could find it easier to raise cash without being forced to borrow money on an expensive short-term basis.

Who Benefits the Most?

The proposed reforms are likely to benefit MSMEs which regularly supply products or services to central PSUs. Such businesses often have long payment cycles even when they fulfil contract deadlines.

The most significant effect on sectors like engineering, construction, manufacturing, logistics, IT services, consulting and industrial supplies will likely be from payment cycles that become more predictable.

Improving liquidity would also allow smaller companies to take on larger jobs without fear of running out of working capital.

Disputes May No Longer Drag for Years

Late payments are only part of the problem. Legal battles over unpaid dues often drag on for years, leaving MSMEs to wait forever.

The bill addresses this by strengthening the dispute resolution mechanism.

States will now need to set up more micro- and small-enterprise facilitation councils to speed up the resolution of payment disputes. The councils will include three to five members and for the first time there will have to be a legal expert.

Another important safeguard targets buyers who contest awards in favour of MSMEs.

If an appeal against such an award is pending for more than six months, the buyer must release at least 50% of the awarded amount. Courts would also have the power to order payments to MSMEs from the money deposited during the appeal process.

The bill also allows state authorities to recover mediated settlement agreements and arbitral awards as arrears of land revenue. It also aims to recognise such awards as legally enforceable debts under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, thereby strengthening the recovery mechanism.

Registration to Become Simpler

Alongside the changes to payment reform, the government is also exploring how to make it easier for businesses to register themselves.

The bill seeks to create a free national digital platform for the registration of MSMEs. Registration will be voluntary but the platform aims to simplify the process for businesses to register once and get easier access to government schemes, incentives, institutional finance and policy benefits.

For the first-time entrepreneur, this could mean less paperwork and no multiple registrations across different departments.

Compliance Burden Could Lighten

The proposed amendments also aim to decriminalise certain offences under the prevailing law.

Instead of criminal charges, businesses would be subject to graded monetary penalties for particular infringements, with warnings being issued for first-time contraventions. The bill also provides for an appellate mechanism which provides a structured process for enterprises to challenge penalties.

This represents a shift from penalising procedural errors to encouraging compliance.

Why The Government Is Seeking to Amend The Law

While presenting the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union MSME minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the law had to be in tune with the realities of today’s business environment. “This legislation was framed in 2006; therefore, there is a need for reforming it and making additions,” the minister said.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons appended to the Bill says that the MSME ecosystem has undergone significant changes in the past two decades on account of technological advancements, digital systems and changing legal frameworks.

The government believes the proposed amendments will help improve access to finance, improve dispute resolution, reduce compliance burden and help MSMEs scale up faster.