Mudit Bhalla — The Student Buddy: Empowering Students Beyond the Classroom

New Delhi [India], September 4: At just 14, Mudit Bhalla, a Class 9 student at Suncity School, Gurugram, is turning everyday student challenges into an ambitious EdTech venture, The Student Buddy. Inspired by his own experiences as a student, Mudit recognised that learning does not stop when school hours end. Students often need additional opportunities to revise lessons, practise questions, clarify doubts and strengthen concepts independently.

The Student Buddy is designed to bring classroom learning, self-study, assessments, AI-powered assistance and community mentorship together on a single platform. The objective is to create a learning environment where students can continue their academic journey beyond the traditional classroom.

Through the platform, students can access syllabus-based resources, books, sample papers and classroom teachings while revising their subjects. They can also test their knowledge through assessments, identify areas where they need improvement and focus their preparation accordingly. This approach is intended to make self-learning more structured and accessible.

Technology is another important part of The Student Buddy. Its AI-powered tools can help students summarise topics, simplify complex concepts through examples and identify areas that may require additional attention. The platform’s scan-and-upload feature also allows students to use their own notes and assignments, creating opportunities for more personalised learning based on the material they already use in school.

For Mudit, however, education is not limited to academic performance. His broader vision is to build a community that connects students, teachers and parents, creating an ecosystem where learners can seek guidance, share knowledge and access useful resources. He aims to make quality learning accessible to students across different schools, grades and educational boards.

An important part of his vision is also inclusivity. Mudit hopes that The Student Buddy can eventually support underprivileged children through mentor-driven self-learning opportunities. By connecting students with guidance and educational resources, he wants to contribute towards making learning more accessible beyond differences in background or access to traditional academic support.

His ambitions also extend beyond school subjects. In the future, Mudit hopes to expand The Student Buddy into skill development, allowing students to explore abilities and areas of learning that go beyond their regular curriculum. This reflects his belief that education should prepare students not only for examinations but also for the challenges and opportunities they may encounter in the future.

Mudit’s journey has also been supported by exposure to learning and entrepreneurship opportunities. Through programs and learning experiences with organisations including Google and Masters’ Union, along with encouragement from his school, he has been developing skills in business, technology and problem-solving. These experiences have helped him understand how an idea can be transformed into a structured initiative and how technology can be used to address real-world problems.

Building an EdTech venture while studying in Class 9 is itself an ambitious undertaking. Mudit’s approach reflects an effort to understand student needs from the perspective of someone who experiences them personally. Rather than simply creating another educational resource, he is attempting to develop a platform around the broader student journey—learning, revision, assessment, doubt-solving, mentorship and skill development.

The Student Buddy ultimately reflects Mudit’s belief that every student should have the tools, resources and guidance required to learn anytime and anywhere. His journey demonstrates how young students can identify problems within their own experiences and begin developing solutions that could benefit others.

At an age when most students are focused primarily on their academic journey, Mudit Bhalla is taking an additional step by exploring entrepreneurship, technology and education together. Through The Student Buddy, he aims to create a platform that extends learning beyond the classroom and encourages students to become more confident, independent and engaged learners.

To explore the tools and understand how The Student Buddy can support your learning journey, visit the platform here: www.thestudentbuddy.com