Muharram Bank Holiday: Check If Banks In Your City Will Remain Shut On June 26

Several banks in various cities in India will be closed on June 26, 2026, due to Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora, says Reserve Bank of India’s holidays list. This comes after the state of Kerala announced its Muharram holidays schedule with a shift in date to June 26. The Kerala government made changes to its holidays calendar to coincide with Muharram holidays which is an important month in the Islamic calendar.

Muharram is the month in which the Islamic New Year starts and the tenth day known as Ashura signifies the martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his followers at Karbala in 680 CE. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shias whereas Sunni Muslims fast during Ashura. Tazias and processions are organized throughout India during this period by the Shia community along with people of various religions.

Revised Muharram holiday and bank closures during the week

Reports say that the RBI has also reminded customers that banks remain closed nationwide on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” the central bank stated. As a result, several bank holidays fall during the week alongside the Muharram observance.

Customers are advised to complete urgent banking work in advance, although digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATMs are expected to remain available during the Muharram holiday.

City-wise Muharram bank holiday list for June 26

City Banks Closed on June 26 (Muharram) Agartala Yes Aizawl Yes Belapur Yes Bengaluru Yes Bhopal Yes Chennai Yes Hyderabad Yes Jammu Yes Kanpur Yes Kolkata Yes Lucknow Yes Mumbai Yes Nagpur Yes New Delhi Yes Patna Yes Raipur Yes Ranchi Yes Srinagar Yes Vijayawada Yes

The Muharram holiday will affect both public and private sector banks in these cities. Customers planning branch visits should check local schedules and keep the Muharram closure in mind while planning transactions.

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