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Home > Business News > Muharram Bank Holiday: Check If Banks In Your City Will Remain Shut On June 26

Muharram Bank Holiday: Check If Banks In Your City Will Remain Shut On June 26

Banks in 19 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru, will remain closed on June 26, 2026, for Muharram (Ashoora).

Bank holidays in Muharram 2026 (Image: AI-generated)
Bank holidays in Muharram 2026 (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 18:28 IST

Several banks in various cities in India will be closed on June 26, 2026, due to Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora, says Reserve Bank of India’s holidays list. This comes after the state of Kerala announced its Muharram holidays schedule with a shift in date to June 26. The Kerala government made changes to its holidays calendar to coincide with Muharram holidays which is an important month in the Islamic calendar.

Muharram is the month in which the Islamic New Year starts and the tenth day known as Ashura signifies the martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his followers at Karbala in 680 CE. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shias whereas Sunni Muslims fast during Ashura. Tazias and processions are organized throughout India during this period by the Shia community along with people of various religions.

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Revised Muharram holiday and bank closures during the week

Reports say that the RBI has also reminded customers that banks remain closed nationwide on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” the central bank stated. As a result, several bank holidays fall during the week alongside the Muharram observance.

Customers are advised to complete urgent banking work in advance, although digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATMs are expected to remain available during the Muharram holiday.

City-wise Muharram bank holiday list for June 26

City Banks Closed on June 26 (Muharram)
Agartala Yes
Aizawl Yes
Belapur Yes
Bengaluru Yes
Bhopal Yes
Chennai Yes
Hyderabad Yes
Jammu Yes
Kanpur Yes
Kolkata Yes
Lucknow Yes
Mumbai Yes
Nagpur Yes
New Delhi Yes
Patna Yes
Raipur Yes
Ranchi Yes
Srinagar Yes
Vijayawada Yes

The Muharram holiday will affect both public and private sector banks in these cities. Customers planning branch visits should check local schedules and keep the Muharram closure in mind while planning transactions.

Also Read: Planning Air Travel? Be Ready To Pay More as Airfares May Jump 25% After Jet Fuel Price Surge    

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Muharram Bank Holiday: Check If Banks In Your City Will Remain Shut On June 26

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Muharram Bank Holiday: Check If Banks In Your City Will Remain Shut On June 26
Muharram Bank Holiday: Check If Banks In Your City Will Remain Shut On June 26
Muharram Bank Holiday: Check If Banks In Your City Will Remain Shut On June 26
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