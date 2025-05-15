Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
  Business
  • Mukesh Ambani Meets Trump, Qatar Emir Amid $1.2 Trillion US-Qatar Deal

Mukesh Ambani Meets Trump, Qatar Emir Amid $1.2 Trillion US-Qatar Deal

These agreements span multiple sectors, including aviation, energy, defense, and quantum technology.



Mukesh Ambani meets U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatari Emir in Doha (Pic: Reuters)


Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani met U.S. President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Thursday, according to India time. A Reuters report confirmed the high-profile interaction, underscoring Ambani’s expanding role in global business diplomacy. The meeting comes amid growing investments by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, in Reliance ventures. Ambani, Asia’s richest individual, also maintains active partnerships with major U.S. tech firms including Google and Meta. His presence at the Doha meet points to Reliance Industries’ broader global engagement and future cross-border investment prospects.

Trump, Qatar Announce $1.2 Trillion Economic Exchange

During his visit to Doha, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled major economic agreements with Qatar, totalling over USD 243.5 billion. These agreements span multiple sectors, including aviation, energy, defense, and quantum technology. The White House stated that the overall economic exchange between the two nations is expected to surpass USD 1.2 trillion, marking one of the largest bilateral announcements in recent years. A key highlight includes Qatar Airways’ historic purchase of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines, described as Boeing’s largest-ever widebody order. The deals aim to deepen strategic ties and boost long-term economic collaboration between Washington and Doha.

Boeing Seals Largest-Ever Widebody Deal With Qatar Airways

The White House issued a statement on Wednesday highlighting the scale of the agreements. “Today in Qatar, President Donald J. Trump signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least USD 1.2 trillion. President Trump also announced economic deals totalling more than USD 243.5 billion between the United States and Qatar, including a historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways,” the statement read.

Deal Expected To Support Over 1 Million US Jobs

The agreements include Boeing’s largest-ever widebody and 787 aircraft order. According to the White House, the deal will support 154,000 U.S. jobs annually, creating over 1 million jobs across the United States over the course of production and delivery. The statement added, “The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

