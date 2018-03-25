On Saturday, Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani proposed the youngest daughter of billionaire diamond trader Russell Mehta, Shloka Mehta. The two have studied in the same school Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The engagement to billionaire kids took place in the Goa on Saturday evening

Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani proposed the youngest daughter of billionaire diamond trader Russell Mehta, Shloka Mehta on Saturday. In the presence of Mukesh Ambani and his mother Kokilaben the engagement to billionaire kids took place in the Goa on Saturday evening. As per the sources, the two will get hitched by the end of this year. While there was a huge buzz in the industry of them gets married, the news came to rest when their picture went viral.

As per the reports, around 50 members from both the families are putting up in Taj Holiday Village hotel that is also the engagement venue of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani. The third and youngest daughter of Russell and Mona Mehta, Shloka went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School where Akash Ambani also studied. She later went to Princeton University for anthropology and has also done Masters in Law at the London School of Economics. While Shloka is also the director of Rosy Blue Foundation and runs ConnectFor which is an organisation that helps NGOs get volunteers for various projects, Akash Ambani is on the board of Reliance Jio.

The Ambanis and Mehtas, both are close relatives of the controversial diamond merchant, Nirav Modi. Nirav Modi’s brother Neeshal Modi is married to Mukesh Ambani’s niece Isheta Salgaocar whereas Mona, mother of Shloka Mehta is related to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. Take a look at the pictures from the engagement venue which was held in Goa on March 24.

It's official now

Aakash Ambani engaged with Shloka#IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/oSoSS5fFiA — stockguru07 (@stockguru07) March 24, 2018

