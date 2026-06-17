LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 eknath shinde indian map air india’ christopher nolan latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 eknath shinde indian map air india’ christopher nolan latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 eknath shinde indian map air india’ christopher nolan latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 eknath shinde indian map air india’ christopher nolan latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 eknath shinde indian map air india’ christopher nolan latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 eknath shinde indian map air india’ christopher nolan latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 eknath shinde indian map air india’ christopher nolan latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 eknath shinde indian map air india’ christopher nolan latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes

Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes

Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-17 16:39 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and support for the relentless service of Mumbai Police personnel, the Lions Club of Mumbai SOL, in association with Rashtriya Amit Shah Yuva Sangathan (RASYS), will organize a special Raincoat Donation Drive at Versova Police Station, Mumbai, on June 15, 2026.

As Mumbai prepares for the monsoon season, the initiative aims to provide raincoats to police personnel who continue to serve on the streets under challenging weather conditions. The project will benefit officers from seven police establishments, namely:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Versova Police Station
  • Oshiwara Police Station
  • Juhu Police Station
  • Dharavi Police Station
  • D.N. Nagar Police Station
  • Amboli Police Station
  • Oshiwara Traffic Police Division

The project is generously supported by Nidarshana Gowani (RASYS) and Geetanjali Melhwal, Maharashtra Women Wing President (RASYS), whose contributions have helped make this meaningful initiative possible.

Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes

The event will be graced by Hon. Atul Vishwakarma, General Secretary, RASYS, as the Chief Guest. Renowned actor and philanthropist Jackie Shroff has extended his support and best wishes for the initiative, appreciating the efforts being undertaken to recognize and assist Mumbai Police personnel during the monsoon season.

The project is being coordinated by Lion Dr. Raju Manwani, International Director (2013–15), and will be conducted under the leadership of Lion Gaurav Mittal, President, Lions Club of Mumbai SOL, with Parul Chawla, Media Coordinator (RASYS), overseeing media and communications.

The initiative reflects the shared vision of Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS to support frontline workers and contribute positively to society through impactful community service projects.

Nidarshana Gowani (RASYS) said

“Mumbai Police personnel serve selflessly, standing strong through every challenge to keep our city safe. As the monsoon arrives, this raincoat donation drive is a small yet meaningful gesture to acknowledge their dedication and ensure they can continue their duties with greater comfort and protection. We are honoured to contribute to an initiative that celebrates service, commitment, and community spirit.”

Geetanjali Melhwal, Maharashtra Women Wing President (RASYS), quotes

“Our police officers are among the true guardians of society, working tirelessly in all weather conditions to protect citizens. Through this initiative, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment and sacrifice. Supporting those who serve the community is not just our responsibility—it is our privilege.”

Lion Dr. Raju Manwani, International Director (2013–15) & Project Coordinator, says

“Service gains its greatest meaning when it supports those who dedicate their lives to serving others. This raincoat donation drive is a tribute to the courage, resilience, and dedication of Mumbai Police personnel who continue to perform their duties despite challenging monsoon conditions. We hope this initiative inspires greater appreciation and support for our frontline heroes.”

Jackie Shroff said

“Mumbai Police are the true guardians of our city. Rain or shine, they stand committed to protecting citizens and maintaining order. This raincoat donation drive is a thoughtful initiative that recognizes their hard work and dedication. I congratulate the Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS for coming together to support our frontline heroes and remind us all of the importance of gratitude and service.”

Sayali Kulkarni said

Sayali Kulkarni added:

“The men and women of Mumbai Police work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens, often putting duty before personal comfort. As the city enters the monsoon season, this initiative serves as a meaningful expression of gratitude for their unwavering commitment and resilience. It is heartening to see organizations like the Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS come together to support our frontline heroes, and I am proud to be associated with this noble cause.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Brent Oil Outlook Cut: Goldman Sachs Lowers Q4 2026 Forecast To $80 On Supply Recovery

UP Temple Donation Dispute Turns Violent, Priests Clash in Deoria | Video

SpiceJet Staffer Suspended After Passenger Clash

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY 50 | RUPEE

21-Year-Old Devotee Dies After Electric Shock From Water Cooler at Vrindavan ISKCON Temple | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Indian Government To Adopt Hybrid AI-Human Intelligence Model

Virat Kohli Meets Jordan Cox Ahead of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test; Did Wicketkeeper Seek Advice Before His Debut? | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes

Alpha Trailer Out: Hrithik Roshan’s Blink-And-Miss Cameo Steals The Show In Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller

MINI Introduces Locally Assembled Countryman C In India

Most Unfiltered And Viral Moments From G7 Summit

Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Dehradun-Born Influencer Hard Launched By 'BeerBiceps' Star Ranveer Allahbadia

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs Netherlands Women Match Preview, IND W vs NED W Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Winner Prediction

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore

21-Year-Old Devotee Dies After Electric Shock From Water Cooler at Vrindavan ISKCON Temple | Watch

Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes
Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes
Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes
Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes

QUICK LINKS