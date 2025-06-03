Mumbai Real Estate Sees YoY Drop In Units, 17% Surge In Value

Mumbai witnessed a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in housing registrations in May 2025, according to a report by Nuvama Research. The number of registered housing units fell to 11,565, reflecting a 12 per cent drop month-on-month (MoM) as well. Despite the decline in unit registrations, the total value of these registrations rose 3 per cent YoY to ₹177 billion. However, the value fell 5 per cent on a monthly basis. Analysts are closely watching the registration trends as they indicate a shift in buyer behavior amid changing market dynamics and project offerings in Mumbai.

Year-to-Date Registrations Rise 6% In Mumbai

From January to May 2025, Mumbai recorded 61,461 housing unit registrations—6 per cent higher than the same period last year. By value, registrations grew 17 per cent YoY to ₹949 billion, supported by an increase in average ticket size. The average property value registered in this period stood at ₹14.7 million, up 11 per cent YoY. The consistent rise in value points to strong demand in higher-value property segments, especially in premium areas. This growth in year-to-date performance contrasts with May’s dip, suggesting a resilient overall market despite monthly fluctuations.

Compact Homes Dominate; Larger Homes See Uptick

The Nuvama report highlighted that 80 per cent of the registered properties in May were residential. Compact homes under 1,000 square feet dominated the market, with units between 500 and 1,000 square feet accounting for 44 per cent of total registrations. Homes larger than 1,000 square feet made up 17 per cent of registrations, up from 15 per cent in May 2024. This segment held steady month-on-month, indicating stable interest in larger living spaces. Market watchers are observing this trend closely, especially as developers introduce more configurations in upcoming launches.

Suburbs Lead Activity; Premium Markets Show Growth

Central and western suburbs accounted for 87 per cent of all property registrations in May, maintaining their lead in Mumbai's residential real estate market. Nuvama Research reported a 1 per cent year-on-year increase in registrations from central and south Mumbai, indicating growing interest in premium homes. The firm attributed this shift to new project launches and ongoing infrastructure developments in these upscale areas. The report concluded, "A robust launch trajectory and mortgage rate cut are likely to improve sales in Mumbai going ahead," highlighting optimism in the market despite a temporary dip in monthly registration numbers.