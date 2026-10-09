Mumbai’s Iconic Girgaum Chowpatty Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav 2026 Unveiled with a Grand Theatrical Vision

10-day Ramleela Mahotsav to be held from October 11 to 20; 1,500-seat German-hangar auditorium, 64-ft LED stage and 50+ artists to create a spectacular Ramayan experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: The iconic Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav at Girgaum Chowpatty is all set to witness a grand new chapter as the Shri Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav Samiti, which has been carrying forward the tradition of Ramleela since 1964, prepares to present its 2026 edition on a larger and more immersive theatrical scale. The 10-day Mahotsav will be held from October 11 to 20, 2026, at Girgaum Chowpatty, Mumbai, and is produced by Divinity Productions.

A special press conference was held on October 7 at Girgaum Chowpatty to unveil the highlights and creative vision of this year’s Mahotsav. The press conference was addressed by Director Yogesh V. Pagare, Music Director Monty Sharma, Secretary & Trustee Kanbihari Agarwal, President & Trustee Rajendra Agarwal, and Trustee & Treasurer Vaibhav Gupta. A special LIVE Ramleela act was also performed by the artists exclusively for the media, offering a glimpse into the scale and theatrical energy of this year’s presentation.

This year, the traditional Ramkatha is being presented with a larger stage design and contemporary theatrical technology while retaining the devotional essence and religious sanctity of the Ramleela. The production will feature more than 50 artists, a massive 64-ft HD LED visual backdrop, advanced lighting and sound, elaborate sets, specially designed traditional costumes, music and modern visual storytelling.

One of the major attractions will be a 1,500-seat covered German-hangar auditorium, designed to provide audiences with a comfortable and immersive viewing experience. While Divinity Productions is presenting the theatrical Ramleela, the overall Mahotsav, religious rituals, cultural activities, audience facilities and event management are being organised and conducted by the Shri Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav Samiti.

Trustee & Treasurer Vaibhav Gupta said, “Girgaum Chowpatty’s Adarsh Ramleela is not merely an event; it is an important part of Mumbai’s cultural and religious heritage. This year, we have made several new efforts in music and production to connect the traditional Ramleela with the younger generation. The grand stage, LED technology, new music, large ensemble of artists and 10-day celebration will offer audiences a special experience. We want the younger generation to connect with the story of Lord Ram, his ideals and values through Ramleela and carry this cultural heritage forward.”

President & Trustee Rajendra Agarwal said, “This year, we have prepared to present Girgaum Chowpatty’s Adarsh Ramleela in a grander and more organised format. With a 1,500-seat German-hangar auditorium, a 64-ft LED stage and more than 50 artists, we want to give Mumbai audiences a Ramleela experience that is spectacular and remains with them for a long time. With advanced technology, large-scale production and the hard work of our artists, our endeavour is to make this year’s Mahotsav special and memorable. Through this Ramleela, we also want to create a connection across generations—from Gen-Z to parents and grandparents—so that all three generations can come together, experience the Ramayan and share the values and traditions associated with it. We want Ramleela to remain a shared cultural experience for the entire family.”

Speaking about the creative vision behind the production, Director and Writer Yogesh V. Pagare said, “This year, our endeavour is to present Ramleela not just as a traditional performance, but as a powerful and immersive theatrical experience. While keeping the core emotion, devotion and religious sanctity of the Ramkatha intact, we have introduced new elements in the areas of stage design, music, visuals and performance. Our aim is for audiences to not just watch the Ramleela, but emotionally connect with the story and experience it in a memorable way.”

Music Director Monty Sharma said, “The Ramayan is inherently filled with music, emotion and powerful moments. This year, music has been designed as an integral part of the theatrical presentation. Our endeavour has been to create a balance between devotion, emotion and dramatic impact so that the music enhances every important moment of the story. We have retained the soul of Indian traditional music while creating a larger musical experience for the audience.”

Secretary & Trustee Kanbihari Agarwal said, “Girgaum Chowpatty’s Adarsh Ramleela has been an important part of our cultural and religious tradition since 1964. Our endeavour is to connect this heritage with today’s generation, especially Gen-Z. With this thought, we have incorporated modern stagecraft and technology into the traditional Ramleela presentation this year. The tradition must remain intact, while the way we present it can evolve with time. This balance has been at the heart of this year’s Ramleela.”

Beyond the theatrical Ramleela, the 10-day Mahotsav has been conceptualised as a larger religious and cultural celebration. Audiences will be able to experience Saryu Aarti and Maha Aarti, 3D Ram Darshan, VR Dham Darshan, Ramayan Wisdom Gallery, Bhajan Jamming, spiritual conversations, Ramayan dialogues, along with various cultural and spiritual experiences for children and families.

The objective of the Shri Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav Samiti is not merely to stage a grand production, but to preserve and strengthen Ramleela as a living cultural heritage. The Mahotsav also aims to provide a platform to artists, musicians and traditional craftsmen while introducing younger audiences to the values of Lord Ram, the Ramayan and India’s rich cultural traditions.

With devotion, theatre, music, technology and culture coming together on one platform, Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav 2026 promises to offer Mumbai audiences a spectacular 10-day celebration at Girgaum Chowpatty from October 11 to 20.

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