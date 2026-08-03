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Home > Business News > Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?

Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?

Why did Muthoot Finance shares fall 7% despite record gold loan AUM? Here's why investors focused on shrinking margins, rising funding costs and slowing quarterly earnings instead of headline profit growth.

Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?
Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 17:00 IST

Muthoot Finance has been a big beneficiary of India’s gold loan boom for years. With gold prices on the rise and more households resorting to jewellery-backed borrowing, the lender continued to report robust growth, increasing its assets under management (AUM) to record levels quarter after quarter. But this time investors seemed to be looking at something else.
 
Instead of celebrating another record quarter in lending, the market questioned whether the pace of earnings growth can keep up with the company’s expanding loan book. What came after Muthoot Finance’s June-quarter numbers was the real story: a change in investor mood.
 
The stock ended Monday’s trade down 7.33% at ₹2,890.90 on the NSE after falling to an intraday low of ₹2,671. It opened at ₹2,876 and touched an intraday high of ₹2,928 before profit-taking kicked in. The correction was overdue. The stock has lost some 5% over the last week, 6% over the last month and almost 25% so far in 2026. After the correction, Muthoot Finance continues to market an m-cap of around ₹1.16 lakh crore, although it is still far from its 52-week high of ₹4,149.50 achieved in January.
 

Record AUM Wasn’t Enough

 
The country’s largest gold loan NBFC ended the quarter with the highest ever consolidated AUM of ₹1.92 lakh crore, higher by 43% year-on-year. Standalone AUM too grew 44% to ₹1.72 lakh crore, driven by sustained growth in gold-backed lending. Demand from customers for secured credit remains healthy and the organised gold loan industry is expected to continue to expand as more borrowers are moving towards formal lenders, the company said.
 
But even as the company expanded rapidly, the Street was more interested in slowing profitability momentum.
 

Growth Continues But Earnings Lose Some Sparkle

 
At first glance, the quarterly figures looked strong. Consolidated profit after tax grew 43% YoY to ₹2,825 crore and total income grew 34.5% to ₹8,695 crore.
 
Profit declined nearly 17% from the previous quarter, as total income also dropped more than 6%. That gradual deceleration was difficult for investors to overlook, particularly given several quarters of very strong results.
 
The moderation was attributed by management to almost two years of extraordinary growth driven by high gold prices that had significantly increased loan growth. As that momentum normalised, the comparisons were going to get tougher on a quarterly basis.
 

Margins Reveal The Bigger Picture

 
The company’s net interest margin (NIM) was probably the most closely watched number.
 
The NIM narrowed sharply to 10.41%, down 174 basis points from a year ago and nearly 300 basis points from the March quarter. Finance costs increased nearly 47% year-on-year to ₹3,458 crore, reflecting the higher cost of raising funds.
 
The company also saw an increase in its employee expenses as it continued to grow its operations and invest in its network.
 
Although loan growth was strong, margins declined, signalling that it is becoming harder to make more profit from every rupee lent. It seems to be that change that has swayed investor sentiment rather than headline profit growth.
 

Leadership Transition Begins

 
The results also marked the start of an important leadership transition for the Kerala-headquartered lender.
 
The board recommended Mr Alexander George succeed as Managing Director with effect from 1 October 2026, subject to shareholder approval. 
 
The company also approved the appointment of K R Bijimon as Chief Executive Officer effective from the same date.
 
The board also okayed an additional investment of Rs 32 crore in Asia Asset Finance PLC through its ongoing rights issue, underscoring the sustained interest to bolster its overseas business along with the leadership rejig.
 

What’s Next?

 
The next few quarters may be more about how Muthoot Finance manages to protect profitability against the backdrop of high funding costs rather than how fast it grows its gold loan book.
 
Managers remain upbeat, saying demand for gold-backed loans continues to grow as more borrowers choose formal lenders over informal sources. The company is also investing in digital platforms to improve customer experience, accelerate loan disbursals and improve operational efficiency.
 
But for investors, the next chapter of the story might be about another question. With gold prices rising for years, fuelling loan growth and earnings, the question now is whether Muthoot Finance can sustain healthy margins in a more normal operating environment. That may be the metric the market is watching more closely than record AUM alone.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
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Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?
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Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?

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Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?

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Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?
Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?
Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?
Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?

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