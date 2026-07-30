MV Electrosystems IPO Day 1: Retail Investors Are Rushing In, But Should You Follow?

The initial public offering (IPO) of MV Electrosystems Ltd opened for subscription on Thursday, July 30, and will remain open until Monday, August 3. The company aims to raise ₹290 crore through a fresh issue of shares, with no offer for sale (OFS).

The IPO has received a healthy response from retail investors on the first day. According to the latest NSE data, the issue was subscribed 1.07 times during the day, driven largely by strong retail participation. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), however, are yet to make significant bids, which is common during the initial phase of an IPO.

MV Electrosystems IPO Price Band And Lot Size

The company has fixed the price band at ₹400 to ₹425 per equity share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 34 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,450 at the upper price band. Investors can bid for up to 13 lots, or 442 shares, keeping the investment below the ₹2 lakh retail limit. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 68.23 lakh equity shares worth ₹290 crore.

MV Electrosystems IPO Key Dates

IPO opens: July 30, 2026

IPO closes: August 3, 2026

Allotment: August 4, 2026

Refund initiation: August 5, 2026

Shares credited to Demat: August 5, 2026

Expected listing: August 6, 2026 on the NSE and BSE

MV Electrosystems IPO Subscription Status

Based on NSE latest figures, the IPO was subscribed 1.07 times in Day 1. Retail continued to lead the way in terms of subscription, with the quota set aside for retail investors being subscribed 4.39 times. The sNII quota was subscribed 1.42 times while NII was subscribed 0.91 times. The big HNI quota was subscribed 0.66 times while the QIB quota remained unsubscribed. Institutional investors tend to allocate most of their bid amounts on the last day of the offer period.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for MV Electrosystems IPO stood at around ₹100 per share on July 30, according to market observers. Based on this premium, the shares are estimated to list around ₹525, implying a potential listing gain of about 23.5 percent over the upper price band. However, investors should note that GMP is unofficial and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance.

What Does MV Electrosystems Do

MV Electrosystems designs and manufactures electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock. Its products include:

IGBT-based three-phase propulsion equipment

Switchgear panels

Electrical systems and sub-systems

Cable protection products

The company primarily supplies products to Indian Railways and railway equipment manufacturers. It also has an order book of ₹921.64 crore as of June 30, 2026.

Why Is The Company Raising Money

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds mainly for:

Funding long-term working capital requirements

Investing in research and development

General corporate purposes

It also plans to increase production capacity for railway propulsion equipment.

Financial Performance

The company’s financial performance has been mixed.

Revenue from operations declined to ₹49.43 crore in FY26, compared with ₹62.64 crore in FY25. It reported a net loss of ₹12.63 crore in FY26 after posting a profit of ₹1.40 crore in the previous financial year.

Despite the weak earnings, analysts say the company’s large order book and focus on railway propulsion technology remain key positives.

Strengths And Risks

The company’s biggest strength is its indigenous technology for railway propulsion and its long-standing relationship with Indian Railways. It also has an R&D centre recognized by DSIR and operates in a specialized segment with relatively high entry barriers.

But, there are risks to consider for investors as well. Customer concentration is a concern for the company, as a substantial part of its revenue comes from Indian Railways. The company also recorded losses and negative operating cash flow in FY26 and will need to fulfill its large order book in the future.

Should You Apply

Several brokerage firms have maintained a positive view on the IPO despite the recent losses, citing the company’s strong order pipeline, railway sector opportunity and proprietary technology.

At the same time, investors should keep in mind that the company is currently loss-making and its valuation cannot be compared directly with listed peers because of the lack of comparable businesses.

Other IPOs Open For Subscription

Apart from MV Electrosystems, two other mainboard IPOs are currently open for subscription:

Company Issue Period Latest Subscription MV Electrosystems July 30 to August 3 1.07x Juniper Green Energy July 30 to August 3 0.04x Manipal Health Enterprises July 29 to July 31 0.15x

(Subscription figures are based on the latest NSE data and may change during market hours.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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