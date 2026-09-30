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Home > Business News > Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors

Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors

Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 18:27 IST

Awareness, Musical Housie and Entertaining Activities Create a Lively Atmosphere at Naman Breast and Cancer Clinic’s ‘Pink Circle Meet

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 30: With the aim of increasing awareness about breast cancer and honouring the courage of women who have overcome the disease, ‘Naman Pink Circle Meet-Chapter 1, 2026’ was organised in Surat on Sunday. The special event, organised by Naman Breast and Cancer Clinic at Happy Excelencia Banquet Hall in Vesu, was attended by breast cancer survivor women who have recovered from the disease, patients and their families, along with several other women and dignitaries, as well as doctors and healthcare professionals.

Dr. Priyansh Jain has completed his MBBS from Government Medical College, Surat, MS in General Surgery from University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi University, and MCh in Surgical Oncology from AIIMS Bhubaneswar. With more than 10 years of experience in the field of cancer treatment, he has a special interest in breast cancer surgery and oncoplastic breast surgery.

Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors

Dr. Priyansh Jain of Naman Breast and Cancer Clinic said that during the programme, awareness was created about recognising the early signs of breast cancer, undergoing timely check-ups and maintaining a positive outlook during treatment. Survivor women shared their cancer journeys and experiences, giving other women the message to remain alert about the disease and seek medical advice on time whenever required.

The major attraction of the programme was ‘The Pink Pledge’. The women present stood together and pledged not to ignore changes occurring in their bodies and the warning signs of cancer, to undergo timely screening, to support people fighting cancer and not to give up hope. Thereafter, all the participants raised pink ribbons and pink cards and conveyed a collective message of breast cancer awareness.

Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors

Dr. Priyansh Jain explained that breast cancer does not always mean that the breast has to be removed. With breast conservation surgery and oncoplastic breast surgery, the cancer can be removed, and there is a type of plastic surgery through which the breast looks the same as before. This helps improve women’s confidence and quality of life.

– Entertainment Along With Awareness

The organisers did not limit the programme only to awareness. Various entertaining activities, including Pink Musical Housie, were organised for the women. Participants took part in games and gifts were also given to the winners. Along with awareness messages, music, entertainment and interaction among participants created a positive and comfortable atmosphere at the programme. High-tea was also arranged for the participants at the conclusion of the programme.

Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors

Naman Clinic Was Started in 2023

Naman Breast and Cancer Clinic was started in 2023 under the leadership of Surgical Oncologist and Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon Dr. Priyansh Jain with the objective of providing comprehensive and personalised cancer treatment to patients at a single location. Currently, the clinic has three branches in Surat at Lal Darwaja, Ring Road and Vesu. Along with cancer diagnosis and treatment, the clinic also focuses on providing support and guidance to patients during their recovery and survivorship.

At the programme, Dr. Dhara Jain spoke about breast cancer awareness and the importance of timely screening. She has completed a PhD in Pharmaceutics from Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, and has experience in the academic and research fields. She is actively involved in the management of Naman Breast and Cancer Clinic along with her husband, Dr. Priyansh Jain.

Through the programme, the organisers conveyed the message that awareness about breast cancer, identification of early signs and timely medical advice play an important role throughout the entire journey of the disease. At the same time, an effort was made to present women who have recovered from cancer before society as an inspiring example of their strength and struggle.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors

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Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors
Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors
Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors
Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors
Naman Pink Circle Meet was organised by Dr. Priyansh Jain ahead of the Pink October month to create breast cancer awareness and honour the courage of survivors

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