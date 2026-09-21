LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-21 10:23 IST


Supa [Navsari], September 19: On the occasion of the 76th birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Swami Vivekanand Netra Mandir Trust (SVNM TRUST), Supa, Navsari, has undertaken a unique initiative of service and compassion. On this special occasion, SVNM Trust has pledged to provide 200 completely free eye surgeries to patients in need.

You Might Be Interested In

This initiative is a heartfelt effort to bring new light to 200 lives and spread happiness and hope across 200 families. Restoring vision means more than treatment—it marks the beginning of a new life filled with confidence, independence, and self-reliance for the patient.

An Unbroken Journey of Service: 49,500+ Successful Surgeries

Working continuously towards preventing avoidable blindness, SVNM Trust has successfully performed more than 49,500 free eye surgeries to date. The Trust’s service extends beyond the hospital premises, reaching underserved communities through regular free eye check-ups, quality treatment, free spectacle distribution to the needy, and extensive eye-care awareness programmes.

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

‘GHAR GHAR DRISHTI’ Campaign: A Right to the Gift of Sight

The Trust’s flagship campaign, ‘Ghar Ghar Drishti’, is driven by the vision of making quality eye care and compassionate support accessible to every person in need, enabling individuals to pursue their dreams with renewed sight and confidence.

The commitment to 200 free eye surgeries is another compassionate step towards strengthening this larger movement of ‘Ghar Ghar Drishti’. The target was to conduct 200 surgeries, but the initiative surpassed the target, with 220 surgeries successfully completed.

200 EYES • 200 LIVES • 200 FAMILIES

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

It is in these countless emotional moments that the true purpose of this service initiative comes alive.

A father being able to see his beloved child again,

A mother seeing the loving faces of her family once more,

And an elderly person experiencing the joy of seeing their grandchildren smile—

It is in these countless emotional moments that the true purpose of this service initiative comes alive.

Vision means a new direction to live life once again—with confidence, dignity, and hope.

Swami Vivekanand Netra Mandir Trust
(SVNM TRUST)

Supa, Navsari, Gujarat

Save Vision. Save Life.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Congress Is Fighting Among Itself In Punjab, While The Akali Dal Has Been Finished: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals

Nationwide Bank Strike: SBI Issues Customer Advisory; Check Strike Dates, What Will Remain Open & Closed

‘Casteist Slurs’ Before Tragedy? IIT Bombay Student’s Father Accuses Professor After Son’s Death

Wealthy Nivesh Multi-Asset FoF PMS Reaches 10-Month Milestone Across Volatile Market Cycles

LATEST NEWS

Boy And Girl On Bike Stopped In Bihar, Unruly Men Inappropriately Lift And Take Away Girl; Shocking Harassment Video Goes Viral

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

Influencer Made a Reel On Raj Thackeray, Then MNS Workers Made Him Kneel Before His Photo And Apologise

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Ex-Lovers, Viral Clip And Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links

Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’

Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

From Dhoom And Hungama To Dubai Real Estate: Why Rimi Sen Walked Away From Bollywood

Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak

Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?

Kareena Kapoor Was Not Bollywood’s First Choice For Jab We Met: The Casting Trivia Behind Her Most Iconic Role

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi
NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi
NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi
NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi
NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

QUICK LINKS