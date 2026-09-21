NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi



Supa [Navsari], September 19: On the occasion of the 76th birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Swami Vivekanand Netra Mandir Trust (SVNM TRUST), Supa, Navsari, has undertaken a unique initiative of service and compassion. On this special occasion, SVNM Trust has pledged to provide 200 completely free eye surgeries to patients in need.

This initiative is a heartfelt effort to bring new light to 200 lives and spread happiness and hope across 200 families. Restoring vision means more than treatment—it marks the beginning of a new life filled with confidence, independence, and self-reliance for the patient.

An Unbroken Journey of Service: 49,500+ Successful Surgeries

Working continuously towards preventing avoidable blindness, SVNM Trust has successfully performed more than 49,500 free eye surgeries to date. The Trust’s service extends beyond the hospital premises, reaching underserved communities through regular free eye check-ups, quality treatment, free spectacle distribution to the needy, and extensive eye-care awareness programmes.

‘GHAR GHAR DRISHTI’ Campaign: A Right to the Gift of Sight

The Trust’s flagship campaign, ‘Ghar Ghar Drishti’, is driven by the vision of making quality eye care and compassionate support accessible to every person in need, enabling individuals to pursue their dreams with renewed sight and confidence.

The commitment to 200 free eye surgeries is another compassionate step towards strengthening this larger movement of ‘Ghar Ghar Drishti’. The target was to conduct 200 surgeries, but the initiative surpassed the target, with 220 surgeries successfully completed.

200 EYES • 200 LIVES • 200 FAMILIES

It is in these countless emotional moments that the true purpose of this service initiative comes alive.

A father being able to see his beloved child again,

A mother seeing the loving faces of her family once more,

And an elderly person experiencing the joy of seeing their grandchildren smile—

It is in these countless emotional moments that the true purpose of this service initiative comes alive.

Vision means a new direction to live life once again—with confidence, dignity, and hope.

Swami Vivekanand Netra Mandir Trust

(SVNM TRUST)

Supa, Navsari, Gujarat

Save Vision. Save Life.