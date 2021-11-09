Craving for success, the world is sparked with numerous entrepreneurs leading the world to an amazing glittering world of business. With the hope of radiating a glowing future, there are footprints that inspire youths to follow. One such miraculous talented and unbeatable entrepreneur is Nathan Fernandes who has astounded the world with his spellbinding qualities.

Nathan Fernandes is from Goa the city of beaches. He started his career as a real estate agent in his initial days and eventually launched a real estate company with his portal called Landbrokers.com. also he is the founder of the same company leading to the hike of victory through his incomparable strategies. Thus, having explored through his marvellous experience he tried his luck in several other areas of business such as in restaurants for national and international travellers, and also founded Hair masterpiece unisex salon which has proved his ability as a multiple-entrepreneur. With going forward he tried his destiny in cryptocurrency again with great success. His dazzling success has been now recognised him as one of the best entrepreneurs in the world. He has also inspired the next generation to dive into the ocean of business to create their own identity with new concepts.

Nathan Fernandes was always curious about learning new things and applying them in his practical life. With his enthusiastic and optimistic character, he has thrilled millions of hearts towards the world of happiness with luxury. However, he has been spotted with big stars of Bollywood displaying his exclusive relationship quality towards entertainment.

“Live life for passion,” says Nathan Fernandes as he followed his passion of becoming a successful entrepreneur he advises other youths to follow the passion that excites them and refreshes their mind with new creativity and innovation in different sectors. However, he believes passion with dedication is the ladder to success because it is only your hard work and self-belief that could lead to the glorious world of peace.

“We are our own creator for our future,” says Nathan Fernandes he strongly believes that what we decide and do creates our future. Hence, decision-making is an extremely vital factor in becoming a successful entrepreneur. We create our own destiny says Nathan as he never blamed his destiny but always gulped his goals.

Belonging to Goa he has recognised the value of seafood and its ingredients. Thus, seeing the demand for spices all over the world he has planned to boom the spice industry with his remarkable experience in restaurants. He is on his urge to initiate the Rashad masala factory on lease and supply it in the market of Dubai. Understanding the significant fact that people are curious about Goa’s food taste he wishes to spread its aroma in the restaurants and hotels of Dubai.

The serial entrepreneur is now ready to burn the spice market with his phenomenal skills. The thrilling entrepreneur has created his craving in the minds of youth. He has blown away people with his optimistic and unique way to transform the world with. With his enhancing skills, he had learned and groomed his personality which is now highlighted in the world market. He has proved to the world that if you are lighting thunder of passion then no power can stop you from touching the sky of success.

Taking the world into his palm with his business skills he never lose any chance where he could deliver his best outcome. Expanding his feathers in Dubai with his new project will definitely create miracles in the world of spice making Rashad Masala the most popular in the world.