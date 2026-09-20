Nationwide Bank Strike: SBI Issues Customer Advisory; Check Strike Dates, What Will Remain Open & Closed

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory to customers ahead of a three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The strike is scheduled to take place from September 28 to 30, 2026, potentially affecting branch-based banking services across the country. SBI has advised customers to complete important transactions requiring branch visits before the strike begins to avoid inconvenience or delays.

SBI Advises Customers To Plan Transactions

In its advisory, SBI urged customers to plan their banking activities in advance and complete important branch-related transactions before September 28. While the strike is expected to affect operations at participating bank branches, customers may still be able to access several digital banking services, depending on availability. Customers are therefore advised to use online and mobile banking facilities where possible during the strike period. The impact could vary depending on the participation of bank employees and the nature of services required.

Why Are Bank Unions Going On Strike?

The nationwide action has been called by the UFBU as part of its ongoing agitation over issues concerning employees and the banking sector. The latest strike follows an earlier nationwide strike observed on September 11. The union forum has also announced further protest action in the coming weeks.

Another Strike Planned From October 26

Banking customers could face another disruption later in the year, as the UFBU has announced a continuous strike beginning October 26 as part of its ongoing protest. Customers are advised to keep track of updates from their respective banks and complete time-sensitive branch transactions ahead of the announced strike dates. Those planning payments, document submissions, cash-related branch work or other services that require physical access to a bank branch should make arrangements in advance to minimise potential inconvenience.

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