Friday, May 16, 2025
NBFCs Lead MSME Lending Surge, Beat Banks In Growth Rates: CareEdge Ratings

India’s MSME sector, comprising nearly 63 million enterprises, continues to present a vast opportunity. CareEdge estimated the total credit potential at more than ₹18 lakh crore.

NBFCs Lead MSME Lending Surge, Beat Banks In Growth Rates: CareEdge Ratings

NBFCs Lead MSME Lending Surge, Beat Banks in Growth Rates: CareEdge Ratings


Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have emerged as leaders in MSME lending, registering the highest growth among all financial institutions in recent years, according to CareEdge Ratings. Between 2020-21 and 2023-24, NBFCs achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32% in lending to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), significantly outpacing private banks at 20.9% and public sector banks at 10.4%. Although NBFCs operated from a smaller base, their share of MSME credit within their loan portfolio jumped from 5.9% in 2020-21 to 9.1% by the first half of 2024-25—a growth of more than 50%.

NBFCs Gain Market Share In MSME Credit

The CareEdge report highlighted the shift in MSME credit distribution. While NBFCs increased their share, public and private sector banks maintained a relatively steady exposure. Public sector banks’ MSME loan share hovered between 16.2% and 16.9% throughout the period. Private banks followed a similar trend, without significant change in MSME loan portfolio proportion.

Looking ahead, NBFCs are expected to continue their strong performance. CareEdge projected a 20% growth in NBFC MSME lending for 2024-25 and 2025-26, compared to 15% for private banks and 10% for public sector banks.

NBFCs’ MSME Loan Book Set To Cross ₹5.3 Lakh Crore

CareEdge estimated that by the end of 2025-26, NBFCs’ assets under management in the MSME segment will exceed ₹5.3 lakh crore, up from ₹4.4 lakh crore in 2024-25. This surge reflects NBFCs’ increasing role in bridging the credit gap for India’s MSME sector.

“This expansion has been underpinned by a supportive ecosystem, including initiatives such as Udyam registration, GST Sahay, TREDS, and the development of digital public infrastructure, alongside enabling policy measures and credit guarantee schemes,” CareEdge Ratings stated.

MSME Sector Offers Rs 18 Lakh Crore Credit Opportunity

India’s MSME sector, comprising nearly 63 million enterprises, continues to present a vast opportunity. CareEdge estimated the total credit potential at more than ₹18 lakh crore. With continued formalisation and rising digital adoption, a greater portion of the informal credit demand is expected to shift to the formal financial system.

(With Inputs From ANI)

