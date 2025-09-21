LIVE TV
Home > Business > Net Worth Of Gautam Adani Surges by ₹299 Crore After SEBI Clears Adani Group, Sparking Stock Rally- Here Is What Traders Need To Watch

Net Worth Of Gautam Adani Surges by ₹299 Crore After SEBI Clears Adani Group, Sparking Stock Rally- Here Is What Traders Need To Watch

Net worth of Gautam Adani surged by ₹299 crore after SEBI cleared Adani Group of allegations, boosting stock prices across multiple companies and sparking strong investor buying activity.

Net Worth Of Gautam Adani Surges by ₹299 Crore After SEBI Clears Adani Group, Sparking Stock Rally- Here Is What Traders Need To Watch
Net Worth Of Gautam Adani Surges by ₹299 Crore After SEBI Clears Adani Group, Sparking Stock Rally- Here Is What Traders Need To Watch

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 21, 2025 02:15:47 IST

Net Worth Of Gautam Adani: Adani’s net worth got a big boost, by ₹299 crore in just one day!

You might have a question How? 

Well, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cleared the Adani Group of all allegations made by Hindenburg Research. This good news sent a wave of buying across all Adani Group stocks on Friday.

Because more people bought shares, the market value of the whole group jumped by a massive ₹69,000 crore. Adani’s net worth increased by ₹299 crore in a single day.
And since Gautam Adani owns a lot of these shares, his personal wealth rose sharply. It’s like his financial scoreboard just got a major upgrade!
So, thanks to the SEBI’s clearance, Adani’s money bag got heavier in a flash.

every trader should Stay tuned because this story is still unfolding, and investors are watching closely!

Net Worth Of Gautam Adani: Stock Price Movements Of Adani Group Companies That Pushed The Surge

  • Adani Power: Shares surged 13.42%, closing at ₹416.10 on NSE.
  • Adani Total Gas: Rose 7.55%, ending at ₹652.80 per share.
  • Adani Enterprise: Gained over 5% during trading.
  • Adani Green Energy: Also saw a rise of more than 5%.
  • Adani Energy Solutions Ltd: Increased close to 5% in weekend trading.

These strong gains across the Adani Group stocks contributed to the significant jump in Gautam Adani’s net worth.

How Gautam Adani’s Net Worth Increased In A Single Day?

Gautam Adani, as the founder and promoter, holds significant stakes in Adani Group companies directly and indirectly. Any news related to his name causes a major surge or fall in the stocks of the companies he owns. This time, it was major news from SEBI, and the investor and trader community had been waiting for this update for a very long time. The good news pushed investors into a frenzy of pumping money based on the goodwill of Gautam Adani. That’s how investor sentiment can pump and flush the market and stocks of any company.

  • Adani Enterprises Ltd: Owns 67.28 billion shares, which surged ₹126 each, adding ₹8,477.60 crore to his net worth.
  • ACC Ltd: Owns 10.64 million shares, up ₹12.90 each, adding ₹137.33 crore.
  • Adani Energy Solutions Ltd: Owns 69.92 billion shares, rose ₹41.35 each, adding ₹2,891.40 crore.
  • Adani Green Energy Ltd: Owns 80.82 billion shares, increased ₹53.60 each, adding ₹4,332.20 crore.
  • Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd: Owns 92.12 billion shares, up ₹16.20 each, adding ₹1,492.48 crore.
  • Adani Total Gas Ltd: Owns 41.13 billion shares, rose ₹45.85 each, adding ₹1,885.95 crore.
  • Ambuja Cements Ltd: Offshore investments hold 166.33 billion shares, rose ₹1.80 each, adding ₹299.40 crore.

SEBI’s Clearance From Adani’s Name Sparks Market Buzz

Here’s the deal: SEBI finished its investigation and found no proof to back up the big claims made by Hindenburg Research last year.

This helped in Clearing the air for Adani Group stocks, which had lost nearly USD 150 billion in value Earlier.

After getting the green light from SEBI, the market bounced back, and investors breathed a big sigh of relief. This clean chit is a huge moment for the Adani Group and shows how powerful a little regulatory clarity can be. So, for now, the stock party is on, and everyone’s watching closely!

Investor Reaction and Market Activity:

  • Adani Group companies led the top gainers on stock exchanges.
  • Trading volumes increased significantly, showing strong investor interest.
  • The biggest rally was seen in energy-related stocks.
  • Gains were spread across the entire Adani conglomerate.
  • Both flagship companies and media ventures saw positive movement.

Aldo Read: Gautam Adani offers prayers at Jain temple in Ahmedabad, a day after SEBI clean chit to Adani Group

Net Worth Of Gautam Adani Surges by ₹299 Crore After SEBI Clears Adani Group, Sparking Stock Rally- Here Is What Traders Need To Watch

