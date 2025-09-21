Net Worth Of Gautam Adani Surges by ₹299 Crore After SEBI Clears Adani Group, Sparking Stock Rally- Here Is What Traders Need To Watch

Net Worth Of Gautam Adani: Adani’s net worth got a big boost, by ₹299 crore in just one day!

You might have a question How?

Well, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cleared the Adani Group of all allegations made by Hindenburg Research. This good news sent a wave of buying across all Adani Group stocks on Friday.

Because more people bought shares, the market value of the whole group jumped by a massive ₹69,000 crore. Adani’s net worth increased by ₹299 crore in a single day.

And since Gautam Adani owns a lot of these shares, his personal wealth rose sharply. It’s like his financial scoreboard just got a major upgrade!

So, thanks to the SEBI’s clearance, Adani’s money bag got heavier in a flash.

every trader should Stay tuned because this story is still unfolding, and investors are watching closely!