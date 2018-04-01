Income tax department has introduced new rules and several amendments in the present tax laws that will come into effect from today. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has ordered changes in the quantum of deductions, cess, and corporate tax rate. Finance Minister announced these changes during the budget session 2018-19 which are implemented from today but kept the Income Tax slabs and rates unchanged of the individuals.

Long-term Capital Gains Tax

After 14-years, Income tax laws will be re-introducing 10% tax on Long-term Capital Gains Tax exceeding Rs 1 lakh from the sale of shares.

Standard Deduction

A standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for salaried individuals will come into effect. The standard deduction of Rs 40,000 is introduced in lieu of transport and medical reimbursements for salaried employees. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the standard deduction can be claimed straightaway, which means taxpayers don’t need to submit any proofs or bills to avail it.

Reduction in Corporate Tax Rate

Companies with a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore will now have to pay 25 % corporate tax instead of 30 % earlier.

Exemption on Interest Income

For senior citizens, exemption of interest income on bank deposits has also been raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 10,000.

Exemption Under Section 80D

The limit of deduction for health insurance premium and medical expenditure has been raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 30,000 under section 80D.

Education and Health Cess

The education and health cess have been raised from the current rate of 3% to the new rate of 4%.

Exemption For Medical Treatment

For senior citizens, exemption for medical treatment has been increased to Rs 1 lakh.

