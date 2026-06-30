New Rules From July 1, 2026: From ITR And Aadhaar To Passport, Railway And EPFO, Here’s What’s Changing

From July 1, you could feel the impact on your wallet, travel plans and tax filing. While the start of a new month usually brings a few familiar changes, July is not like that. A raft of new financial and regulatory rules will come into force from July 1, affecting everyone from salaried taxpayers and bank customers to train passengers and passport applicants.

Some of these changes will ease the way. For instance, Aadhaar users will be able to update their registered email address free of cost for six months. Others, though, could hit your pocket. The cost of passports is increasing, penalties for railways will be stricter, and you have only one month left to file this year’s income tax return (ITR).

Here’s a brief summary of the key changes to watch for as we move into July.

1. You have only 1 month left to file ITR

If you need to file ITR-1 or ITR-2 for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27), please mark July 31, 2026, in your calendar. This is the deadline for most salaried employees, pensioners and taxpayers who do not have their accounts audited.

Late deadlines can cost you money. If you are filing a belated return between August 1 and December 31 and your annual income is above Rs 5 lakh, then a Rs 5,000 penalty will be levied on you. Those earning up to Rs 5 lakh will have to pay Rs 1,000

Taxpayers who are eligible to deposit TDS quarterly should also note that the last date for depositing TDS for the quarter April-June is 7 July.

2. Aadhaar email ID update free of cost

Good news for Aadhaar holders: UIDAI waives Rs 75 fee for updating email ID with Aadhaar card

The Aadhaar mobile app will be available from 1st July to 31st December 2026. If your registered email is out of date, you have six months to add an email or update your registered email free of charge.

3. Passports are becoming more expensive

If you need to get a new passport for a trip abroad, be prepared to pay a bit more.

The Ministry of External Affairs has revised the charges for normal and tatkal passport services in India and at Indian missions abroad, effective July 1. The new fee structure means that people applying for passports will now pay higher for services than before.

4. RBI tightens the noose on banks for mis-selling

The RBI has tighter controls now on how banks and other financial institutions sell financial products to their customers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out a new framework to curb mis-selling, i.e. selling of products to customers through misleading information or unfair sales practices.

In cases where customers suffer financial loss as a result of such practices, the new regime will provide refunds or compensation. The rules are to take effect July 1, 2026.

5. Railways are increasing penalties

Soon, those who break the railway rules will face much harsher penalties for their actions.

The minimum penalty for travelling without a valid ticket, apart from the applicable fare, has been increased to Rs 500 from Rs 250, effective July 1.

New rules also impose stricter penalties on people travelling on other people’s tickets. Men travelling in sleeper class with only a general ticket and entering coaches reserved for women could be penalised. They can be fined up to Rs 2,500.

Stiffer fines have also been prescribed on other offences such as unauthorised hawking, begging, creating nuisances, public intoxication, trespass and improper carrying of dangerous goods. In serious cases involving hazardous goods, penalties can reach Rs 10,000 or imprisonment, wherever applicable.

6. LPG, CNG and PNG prices may be revised again

As every month, oil marketing companies will revise the prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders with effect from July 1. Prices of CNG, PNG and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) are also likely to be revised.

Global crude oil prices and government policy will largely determine the direction of these prices. Any change could affect the cost of petrol for household cooking and transportation.

7. July rollout of EPFO 3.0 may begin

Soon private sector employees may get a giant boost in provident fund services.

The government is expected to roll out EPFO 3.0 in early July. One of the most awaited features is the facility to withdraw PF money through UPI and ATM networks, which will help access retirement savings much faster.

The upgraded platform will also help quicken the claim settlement process and make EPFO’s online services more efficient.

What do you need to remember?

Not all of the changes taking effect this month require immediate action, but ignoring some could cost you money. If you haven’t scheduled your tax filing yet, it would be a good idea to do so now. More money to be paid by passport applicants and regular train users should know about the new fines.

In the meantime, Aadhaar users can avail themselves of the free email update service. PF subscribers should watch out for the launch of EPFO 3.0, which promises faster and easier services.

Also Read: Missed Filing Appeal In GST Tribunal? Centre Extends Deadline to July 31 After Portal Glitches