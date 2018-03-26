Akash Ambani's mother Nita Ambani has confirmed that 'marriage may happen soon'. The reports of the young powerful couple getting engaged surfaced after some social media accounts shared the pictures from the function that took place in Goa. The couple along with family were seen praying at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Akash and Shloka had known each other from early school days as both studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

A few hours after Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta in Goa, the Ambani family paid a visit to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Sunday. While the marriage date is still kept under the wraps, Akash Ambani’s mother Nita Ambani has confirmed that ‘marriage may happen soon’. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of prominent diamantaire Russell Mehta. Apart from this, Shloka is also director of family-run diamonds business. Shloka Mehta, apart from being a businesswoman, is also someone who believes in doing for the society. As per reports, she is also the co-founder of a platform — ConnetFor — that helps people to easily volunteer or donate to their choice of NGO.

Meanwhile commenting on Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, Nita Ambani said, “I have known Shloka since she was four and we are all delighted to welcome her to our home and our hearts”. The reports of the young powerful couple getting engaged surfaced after some social media accounts shared the pictures from the function that took place in Goa. Sources suggest that wedding is likely to take place in December this year. Akash Ambani is the older of the two sons of Nita and Mukesh Ambani. While Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Mona and Rusell Mehta who own one of the world’s largest diamond trading companies — Rosy Blue Diamonds.

The couple had known each other from early school days as both studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Later, Shloka Mehta went to London in order to pursue her further studies at Princeton University and the London School of Economics. Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son, Akash Ambani, is on the board of directors of the Reliance Retail and Jio.

