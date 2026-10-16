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Home > Business News > NIF Global Presents GENNEXT: Three Bold Visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

NIF Global Presents GENNEXT: Three Bold Visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

NIF Global Presents GENNEXT: Three Bold Visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-16 19:15 IST

Celebrating Sustainable Luxury, Surrealism, and Cultural Storytelling, GENNEXT Spotlights the Next Generation of Indian Fashion at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

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New Delhi [India], October 16: The future of Indian fashion took centre stage as NIF Global Presents GENNEXT unveiled three promising design talents at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), held at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Celebrating creativity, innovation and individuality, this season’s GENNEXT showcase brought together Abhishek Chauhan, Shreya Parasrampuria & Sharan Adka of Day and Age, and Nimisha Diwakar of Subbah. From sustainable luxury and surreal design to Kolkata’s colourful cultural landscape, their collections reflected the diverse inspirations shaping contemporary Indian fashion.

A prestigious platform for emerging designers, NIF Global Presents GENNEXT continues to discover, nurture and introduce fresh creative voices to the fashion industry, offering them professional exposure, mentorship and opportunities to showcase their talent on a national stage.

100% Scholarships for 150 Talented Students Across India announced by NIF Global

Reaffirming its commitment to making quality design education accessible to deserving talent, NIF Global announced ‘Talent for Tomorrow – The Next 150,’ a landmark initiative offering 100% scholarships to 150 talented students from across India, empowering them to pursue their creative dreams without financial barriers.

Under this initiative, selected students will have the freedom to choose from 1-year, 2-year, 3-year or 4-year programmes, based on their interests and career aspirations. The scholarships will cover 100% of educational services for the entire duration of their chosen programme, with absolutely no tuition fees, additional educational charges or hidden costs.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaunik Khosla, Business Head – NIF Global Corporate, said:

“GENNEXT is a powerful platform that celebrates fresh ideas, individuality and the next generation of creative talent. At NIF Global, we believe every aspiring designer deserves the opportunity to transform their passion into a successful career.

Taking this vision forward, we are proud to announce ‘Talent for Tomorrow – The Next 150,’ offering 100% scholarships to 150 talented students from across India. Whether they choose a one-year, two-year, three-year or four-year programme, every selected student will receive complete access to educational services, entirely free of cost, with no hidden fees.

We firmly believe that financial circumstances should never limit creativity or ambition. Through this initiative, we aim to discover promising talent, nurture their potential and equip them with quality education, mentorship and meaningful industry exposure.

We are equally delighted to continue our association with Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, providing emerging designers with a prestigious platform to showcase their creativity and take their first steps towards successful careers.

At NIF Global, our belief is simple: Talent deserves opportunity. Every dream deserves a chance. Born to Create. Ready to Shine.”*

Meet the GENNEXT Designers

Abhishek Chauhan | Abhishek Chauhan Studio, Noida

Collection: ALCHEMY — Nature × Craft × Technology

Blending sustainability with contemporary luxury, Abhishek Chauhan explores the intersection of nature, traditional craftsmanship and technological innovation. His collection reimagines conscious fashion through experimentation, thoughtful design and a fresh perspective on modern luxury.

Shreya Parasrampuria & Sharan Adka | Day and Age, Jaipur

Collection: A Journey into Surrealism

The creative duo behind Day and Age brings an imaginative and unconventional design language to the fashion showcase. Inspired by surrealism, their collection challenges traditional aesthetics through unexpected concepts, artistic expression and compelling visual storytelling.

Nimisha Diwakar | Subbah, Kolkata

Collection: Hustle and Hue

Drawing inspiration from Kolkata’s iconic Mullick Ghat flower market, Nimisha Diwakar translates the city’s vibrant colours, bustling energy and everyday experiences into contemporary fashion. Her collection celebrates the beauty of urban culture through a distinctive blend of colour, movement and creative expression.

Empowering the Next Generation of Fashion

Together, these designers represent the evolving face of Indian fashion, where sustainability, imagination and cultural storytelling come together to create fresh design identities.

For NIF Global, GENNEXT is more than a fashion showcase. It reflects the institution’s larger vision of bridging design education with real-world industry opportunities, enabling emerging talent to gain exposure, confidence and recognition.

With Ananya Panday as its Style Icon and renowned mentors including Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and Ashley Rebello, NIF Global continues to connect aspiring designers with some of the most influential names in the creative industry.

Through its network of centres and specialised programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management and Beauty, NIF Global remains committed to nurturing creativity, encouraging innovation and preparing students for successful careers.

As another exciting season of NIF Global Presents GENNEXT concludes at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, the showcase once again celebrates a powerful message: The future of Indian fashion belongs to fresh ideas, fearless creativity and the next generation of designers.

For more information: www.nifglobal.college

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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NIF Global Presents GENNEXT: Three Bold Visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI
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NIF Global Presents GENNEXT: Three Bold Visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

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NIF Global Presents GENNEXT: Three Bold Visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI
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