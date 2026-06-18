Banking Stocks Today: Why HDFC Bank, SBI, Yes Bank Shares Are In Focus After RBI Lifts Interest Rate Cap On NRI Deposits

Banking Stocks Today on June 18, 2026: The banking sector gained importance today, Thursday, June 18, following the decision by the Reserve Bank of India to temporarily reduce interest rates on certain NRI deposits. The Reserve Bank has removed the upper limit on interest rates for new FCNR(B) deposits maturing in 3-5 years and for new NRE deposits maturing from 3 years onwards, effective until September 30, 2026. In the world of financial uncertainty, the move gives banks more flexibility to offer higher returns to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to attract foreign currency inflows and tap their deposit base. Markets will be watching bank stock with large NRI customer franchises, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.

What did RBI announce?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has temporarily withdrawn the interest rate ceiling for the following new deposits and for the renewal of deposits: All new FCNR(B) deposits and the renewal of such deposits with maturities of three to five years. All new NRE deposits and the renewal of such deposits with a maturity of three years and above are also included. The interest rate cap is effectively removed from today and it will be in effect up to September 30, 2026. This allows banks to pay a higher interest on these deposits as well, should they need to attract overseas funds.

What is an FCNR(B) deposit?

The Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR(B)) deposits are offered to non-resident Indians, which are maintained in foreign currencies, such as dollars, pound sterling, yen or euros, which may be used as fixed deposits. NRIs can park overseas earnings in India without taking currency conversion risk.

Why has RBI done this?

The central bank’s goal is simple: to inject more foreign currency into the banking system.

Higher deposit rates may cause NRIs to deposit more money with Indian banks. This, in turn, helps boost foreign exchange availability, improve liquidity in the banking system and provides additional support to India’s forex reserves. Greater foreign inflows can also alleviate pressure on the rupee during periods of global market volatility.

RBI has taken similar steps in the past whenever it wanted to boost foreign capital inflows and strengthen external sector stability.

What does this decision mean for banks?

The move gives banks much greater flexibility to raise deposits overseas.

Previously, the banks could not offer interest rates above the cap set by the RBI. The maximum rate for US dollar-linked FCNR (B) deposits was capped at 350 basis points above the underlying alternate reference rate, limiting deposit rates to around 7.13%.

Even after the RBI’s recent decision to absorb the hedging cost on foreign currency deposit mobilisation – which helped banks to bring down costs significantly – they were still constrained by the interest rate ceiling.

With the restriction lifted, lenders can now compete more aggressively for NRI deposits by offering higher returns.

Prior to these policy changes, banks were offering interest of about 3.5% to 4% on FCNR(B) deposits for a period of three to five years.

Will banks offer much higher rates?

Banks are now free to raise deposit rates but it does not mean every lender will follow suit immediately.

The banks will be expected to set rates based on their funding needs and competition. To attract NRI deposits, those looking to raise foreign currency funds may offer more attractive rates.

However, the RBI has clarified that interest rates on NRE and NRO deposits should not be substantially higher than those on comparable domestic rupee term deposits so that banks do not create an excessive difference between resident and non-resident deposit rates.

Which banking stocks are in focus today?

The policy is likely to put several large public and private sector banks under the investor’s lens, specifically those having substantial overseas clientele and a robust NRI banking franchise. The big names to be considered are State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Bank and Federal Bank.

Analysts expect the financial benefits to be gradual rather than immediate but the move could boost their deposit base and improve liquidity in the longer run.

How are the banking stocks trading today?

As of the time of writing, the NIFTY Bank index was trading up by around 0.58% in today’s session.

Yes Bank, SBI, Union Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank traded with mild losses at the time of writing.

Nifty Bank Heatmap

Bank Price (Rs) Change SBI 1,041.00 +1.41% Union Bank 176.17 +1.39% Yes Bank 25.45 +1.35% HDFC Bank 795.45 +1.06% Punjab National Bank (PNB) 109.78 +0.84% Axis Bank 1,359.90 +0.67% ICICI Bank 1,345.70 +0.67% Bank of Baroda 283.30 +0.51% IDFC First Bank 77.77 +0.50% AU Small Finance Bank 1,024.50 +0.36% IndusInd Bank 937.65 +0.15% Canara Bank 135.06 -0.13% Kotak Mahindra Bank 402.85 -0.41% Federal Bank 320.85 -0.57%

(Source: NSE, at 13:34 PM)

What does this mean for investors?

The RBI move is a largely positive policy signal for the banking space for equity investors. It may not lead to a sharp jump in profits but the relaxation gives banks more room to raise foreign funds, improve liquidity and diversify their funding base.

With global capital flows volatile, lenders with strong NRI franchises may be better placed to exploit the temporary window offered by the central bank.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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