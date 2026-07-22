Nifty Pharma Ends Lower After Trump’s Proposed 200% Generic Drug Tariff Rattles Investors

Nifty Pharma Stocks Today: Indian pharma stocks were beaten down on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a proposal imposing tariffs as high as 200% on imported generic medicines in the next few years. Post the announcement, investors reduced their exposure in the sector, as it raised concerns over the future of Indian drug exports to the US.

The Nifty Pharma index closed down 340.60 points or 1.31% at 25,752.25. The index opened at 25,935.45 as against its previous close of 26,092.85 and fell to an intraday low of 25,545.60 as selling intensified through the session.

What Dragged Down Nifty Pharma Stocks Today?

The spark was a post by Trump on Truth Social, in which he proposed a phased-in plan of tariffs on imported generic medicines.

The proposal says generic medicines entering the U.S. will remain tariff-free for two years from Aug. 1, 2026. But after that, imports would face a 100% tariff starting August 1, 2028, and it would go up to 200% starting August 1, 2029.

Trump said the move aims to bring generic manufacturing back to the US. A company that fails to construct a plant there during this transition time could face these high import duties later on.

Also Read: Will Trump’s 200% Generic Drug Tariff Plan Hurt India’s Pharma Industry? Why The Next Two Years Matter

For now, though, the proposal remains just that, a proposal. The US administration has yet to formally notify on the products to be included, how the tariffs will be calculated, or if any exemptions will be allowed for companies investing in US manufacturing.

Pharma Stocks Take The Brunt

That uncertainty was enough to make investors nervous and most of the pharmaceutical stocks finished lower.

Lupin was the biggest loser with a fall of 4.35%, followed by Piramal Pharma down 4.20%.

A few stocks went against the trend. Divi’s Laboratories rose by 0.78% and Abbott India was higher by 0.35%.

Nifty Pharma Stocks on July 22 at closing.

Can Generic Drug Manufacturing Move To The US In Two Years?

That’s easier said than done, many in the industry say.

Indian pharmaceutical executives and sector analysts say building a competitive generic drug manufacturing base in the US is a long-term process. Setting up plants, getting approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), hiring skilled workers and transferring hundreds of product licences can take five years or more.

And there is the question of costs. Generic drugs have thin profit margins, and it costs a lot more to manufacture them in the U.S. than it does in places like India. For that reason, many experts believe the proposed two-year transition period may not be enough to achieve the kind of manufacturing shift that the US administration is hoping for.

Why the US Market is Important For Indian Pharma Companies

The US is the backbone of India’s pharmaceutical exports.

The Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) data compiled by Pharmexcil showed India’s pharmaceutical exports hit a record $31.12 billion in FY26, up 2.13% from the previous year, Pharmexcil said in a statement.

However, despite this overall growth, exports to the US fell by almost 10% year-on-year to $9.47 billion. However, even so, the US remained the largest overseas market for India, accounting for more than 30% of the country’s total pharmaceutical exports.

Exports to the wider North American region, which includes the US, Canada and Mexico, also fell by 7.9% during FY26.

Industry experts have previously blamed the slowdown on pricing pressure in the generic drug market, inventory corrections and product cycles rather than any long-term structural weakness.

What Investors Should Watch Now?

So far the market reaction is driven by uncertainty rather than confirmed policy.

The proposal is yet to be supported by an official order clearly stating the products covered, exemptions, implementation timeline and other operational details. Investors will surely be watching developments from Washington closely until then.

The next few months could be critical for Indian drugmakers. The proposed tariffs have raised new concerns, but most industry experts do not expect a significant portion of generic drug manufacturing to be moved back to the US as quickly as the proposal suggests. It’s the possibility of it rather than any policy already in place that is moving the market at the moment.



(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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