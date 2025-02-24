Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Business»
  • Nifty50 Is At Risk : One Step Away From 28 Year Record Breaking Crash!

Nifty50 Is At Risk : One Step Away From 28 Year Record Breaking Crash!

If the Nifty50 continues its downward trend into February, it could set a historic record, unseen since 1996. Given ongoing FII rebalancing and global uncertainties, investors may need to prepare for further volatility before a potential recovery.

Nifty50 Is At Risk : One Step Away From 28 Year Record Breaking Crash!


The Nifty50 is on the verge of its longest losing streak in 28 years, as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold over ₹2 lakh crore since October 2024. Factors such as a strengthening Chinese market, tariff concerns, and technical weakness have intensified the selloff, which could lead to an unprecedented five-month decline.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Currently, India’s benchmark index is at risk of recording five consecutive months of losses, a pattern last seen in 1996. Such extended downtrends have occurred only twice in the past 34 years. The worst decline happened between September 1994 and April 1995, when the index fell by 31.4% over eight months. A 26% drop over five months occurred in 1996.

The Nifty has already dropped 11.7% since October 2024, with a further 3% decline this February. Analysts predict that unless the index surpasses 22,850, it could slide towards 22,500–22,400.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, noted that the index has been forming a lower top-lower bottom pattern since the end of September 2024, signaling a market favoring a sell-on-rise strategy, where sellers are willing to unload at lower prices in a weak market environment.

Foreign investors are also shifting focus to China, adding to the pressure on the Nifty. Since October 2024, India’s market capitalization has dropped by $1 trillion, while China’s has grown by $2 trillion. The Hang Seng Index has risen by 18.7% in a month, contrasting with the Nifty50’s 1.55% decline. This shift is driving FIIs toward Chinese equities, boosted by China’s economic stimulus measures introduced in September 2024.

Vaibhav Porwal, Co-Founder of Dezerv, pointed out that China’s policy support, regulatory easing, and efforts to improve foreign investor sentiment have played a significant role in attracting FIIs to China.

In terms of investor strategy, analysts recommend a bottom-up approach, focusing on quality stocks. Veteran investor Sandip Sabharwal views the selloff as temporary. SBI Securities advises avoiding micro-cap stocks with profits below Rs 100 crore, as these are likely to experience continued difficulties. Tax harvesting strategies are also suggested in the coming weeks.

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth cautions that while the Nifty50’s forward P/E ratio is below its long-term average, mid-cap and small-cap stocks remain overvalued, with 40% of mid-cap and 35% of small-cap stocks trading at a P/E ratio above 50, signaling stretched valuations despite recent corrections.

Looking ahead, FII flows are expected to reverse for most emerging markets, including India, which typically receives 18-20% of FII allocations. This presents a potential opportunity for investors to accumulate stocks based on strong fundamentals and valuations.

If the Nifty50 continues its downward trend into February, it could set a historic record, unseen since 1996. Given ongoing FII rebalancing and global uncertainties, investors may need to prepare for further volatility before a potential recovery.

Filed under

FII nifty

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine