Founded in 2018 by Yash Jain, Co-founder & CEO, and Rajeev Pratap, Co-founder & COO, NimbusPost is an automated shipping platform to assist SMEs and large enterprises in managing flawless deliveries across India and international locations. The seller-centric platform introduced its worldwide fulfilment services in 2021. With cutting-edge features and benefits like NDR panel, automated cloud-calling, fast COD remittance, integration with Amazon, and worldwide fulfillment services, NimbusPost fulfills the logistics requirements of prominent brands like Ajanta Shoes, Meena Bazaar, Suta, Karagiri, Khadi Global, and many others.

India’s fastest-growing logistics partner offers integration with leading eCommerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Unicommerce, Prestashop, and others. Plus, it’s got India’s top local and national courier partners, including FedEx, DHL, Blue Dart, XpressBees, Delhivery, Gati, UPS, Shadowfax, and more. Currently fulfilling the logistics needs of 40,000+ online sellers, NimbusPost takes pride in recording 2 million+ transactions every day. The company is about to launch its cross-border services soon, leveraging which online traders will be able to ship across the border without having to store inventory in the destination country. Furthermore, the company that currently holds a strong presence in Tier 1 cities, is ready to expand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. To strengthen its team of professionals, they are also planning to hire from India’s top business schools like IIT & IIMs by the next quarter.