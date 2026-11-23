Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23: Nine Indian climate-tech start-ups piloted 18 deployments across 10 Indian cities under the Innovations in Sustainable Urban Transition Program by Social Alpha and the University of Toronto India Foundation (UTIF). Over six months, these deployments resulted in emissions reduction of 108.89 tonnes of CO2e, waste diversion of 143 tonnes, water savings of 64.31 kilolitres, safe treatment of effluent and sewage of 1260 kilolitres and renewable energy production of 6963 kWh.

Geared to demonstrate the potential for scaling low-carbon innovations and improving service delivery across waste management, water and sanitation, renewable energy and the adoption of alternative construction materials, the Program enabled 17 partnerships with a host of public and private institutions.

Through the deployments, the start-ups entered newer markets and market segments, determined optimal pricing strategies, showcased their value proposition, reiterated their product configuration based on feedback received, and demonstrated pathways for adoption at scale.

The nine start-ups and a snapshot of their deployments include,

– Carbon Strong deployed its proprietary fly ash-based binder for the construction of a road, slabs and columns replacing 34.8% of cement in concrete (500 m3), in partnership with Veera Concrete, a leading supplier of ready-mix concrete solutions in Hyderabad, while reducing 46.74 tonnes of CO2e emissions.

– Satiq Concrete Manufacturer partnered with the Central Road Research Institute, New Delhi (India’s premier research institution for road construction and related technology) and PCS Industries, Chennai (leading manufacturer of pre-mix mortar) for road construction to deploy 60 tonnes of their low-temperature, waste-derived limestone calcined clay binder (LC2) substituting between 30 – 35% of ordinary Portland cement in concrete to ensure that it is high-strength and durable, while reducing ~18.5 tonnes of CO2e emissions.

– Go Do Good Studio deployed 1,50,000 units of plastic-free, home-compostable food packaging from their Good Packaging Series across Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, which replaced ~1.5 tonnes of plastic and reduced ~26 tonnes of CO2e emissions. Over six months, the start-up onboarded 38 new clients and expanded adoption of sustainable packaging.

– Vivifica Sustainable Solutions deployed a 500 kg/day biogas plant (WENERATOR) in partnership with Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode and demonstrated the effectiveness of multi-stage digestion in converting mixed food waste into clean biogas at source, designed for institutional kitchens and canteens.

– Apeiro Energy partnered with Ashapura Salt Works in Bhavnagar and deployed a 10-kWh Wind-Solar Hybrid Microgrid to demonstrate the potential to increase the adoption of captive renewable energy assets in factories and warehouses.

– Trinano Technologies deployed 30 kW of solar panels coated with their proprietary nano-coating and 30 kW of non-coated panels in partnership with Contendre Green Energy and two public schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and demonstrated the efficacy of their inorganic, solid-state nano-coating which increased energy generation in the coated panels by 6.9%, where they produced ~3.9kWh more energy per day than the non-coated panels.

– Smart Terra partnered with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Khammam Municipal Corporation to enable the reduction of real losses in water supply by 11.6% in Chennai, and 17.8% (DMAs 1 and 2) and 8.4% (DMA 3) in Khammam, while achieving and showcasing a pathway towards 24×7 water supply, covering one DMA in Chennai and three DMAs in Khammam.

– Vayujal Technologies enabled the production of 21,000 litres of clean and safe drinking water, in an energy-efficient manner, which resulted in zero wastage of water through their atmospheric water generators in partnership with the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Dr MGR Cantonment High School, Government Higher Secondary School, Perungalathur, DRA Homes and KRIA Habitats.

– Xpredict Labs, deployed HiDrEC, their decentralised, packaged wastewater treatment system requiring no external chemicals, and demonstrated the efficacy of their electrochemical technology in partnership with Boson Whitewater to treat laundry effluent (up to 50 KLD), and with YashPoly in Nashik to treat sewage from a public toilet complex operated by the Trimbakeshwar Municipality (up to 6 KLD), treating ~1260 KL of water.

On the Program, LC Das, Managing Director, Social Alpha, said,

“The expansion of India’s cities cannot be continually at odds with the realities of climate change, and the Innovations in Sustainable Urban Transition Program has demonstrated how a combination of innovative technologies, institutional support and patient capital has the potential to bridge gaps. In supporting these nine start-ups across 10 cities, the Program brought together various stakeholders and showcased pathways for collaboration that can be mirrored across India’s 7,000+ urban centres. The start-ups’ solutions addressed critical needs related to the development of infrastructure, access to efficient sources of energy, safe water and sanitation, and sustainable waste management.”

Gauravi Lobo, Director, U of T India Foundation, said,

“This edition of the Program set out to demonstrate how low-carbon technologies developed by Indian start-ups can be adopted by the institutions that deliver services in our cities. Across 18 deployments in 10 cities, the nine start-ups worked with public partners including the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the Khammam Municipal Corporation and schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. These institutions now hold measured results from their own sites, which is the evidence public agencies need to consider adoption at scale. For UTIF, the Program has deepened our understanding of how cities adopt new technology, and these lessons will inform our future work.”

The Program supported these start-ups aiming to create pathways for adoption at scale. Each partnership showcased how de-risked innovations can enable mainstream uptake of newer technologies, all while building for the future and addressing the impact of climate change in our cities today.

For further information on the Program or the start-ups, please contact urban@socialalpha.org or pragya.sharma@uoftindiafoundation.com.

About Social Alpha

Social Alpha is an operating philanthropy dedicated to taking breakthrough science from lab to the last mile. Social Alpha’s full-stack, multistage innovation and venture development platform is designed to develop, de-risk and deploy frontier innovations to advance affordable healthcare, resilient livelihoods and climate action, prioritising the most critical challenges for people and planet. Founded in 2016, Social Alpha has supported over 450 innovations focused on socio-economic and environmental impact. For more information, please visit www.socialalpha.org.

About University of Toronto India Foundation

The University of Toronto India Foundation, based in Mumbai, serves as a dynamic bridge connecting the University of Toronto with India’s academic institutions, innovators, non-profits, social enterprises and governments. Bringing together research, innovation and impact, UTIF works to address sustainability challenges faced by Indian cities through co-created solutions.

For more information, visit www.uoftindiafoundation.com.

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