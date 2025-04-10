Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
  Nippon And Motilal Oswal Boost Holdings In Paytm; Overall Institutional Stake Rises To 69%

Nippon And Motilal Oswal Boost Holdings In Paytm; Overall Institutional Stake Rises To 69%

On the non-institutional side, retail investor participation saw a minor dip. Small retail investors (investments below Rs 2 lakh) reduced their stake from 11 percent to 10.4 percent.

Nippon And Motilal Oswal Boost Holdings In Paytm; Overall Institutional Stake Rises To 69%

Nippon and Motilal Oswal Boost Holdings in Paytm; Overall Institutional Stake Rises to 69%


One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) saw a notable uptick in domestic institutional ownership during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), with mutual funds leading the charge. According to the company’s latest stock exchange filing, domestic mutual funds increased their collective stake by 1.9 percent, taking their total shareholding to 13.1 percent.

The growth was primarily driven by Nippon India Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund. Nippon India added 0.4 percent to its holding, bringing it up to 2.8 percent. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund also raised its stake by 0.2 percent, now holding 2.3 percent in the fintech major.

Overall Institutional Ownership Climbs to 69%

The total institutional ownership—comprising both domestic and foreign entities—rose by around 1 percent sequentially, reaching approximately 69 percent by the end of Q4 FY25. The data suggests continued institutional confidence in Paytm’s long-term outlook despite recent market volatility.

Insurance and AIF Participation Expands

Beyond mutual funds, insurance companies also stepped up their involvement. Five new insurance players entered the fray, bringing their collective holding to 2.8 million shares. Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) similarly increased their shareholding from 2.2 million to 2.8 million shares, with two new AIFs joining the company’s cap table.

Foreign Participation Slightly Dips, But New Entrants Emerge

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) saw a marginal decline in their holdings, dropping by 0.8 percent—from 119 million shares to 115 million shares. This move aligns with broader global trends and portfolio rebalancing across emerging markets. However, Amansa Capital bucked the trend, raising its stake by 0.9 percent to 1.3 percent, or 8.5 million shares. Additionally, the number of FPI entities rose, with four new participants joining in Q4.

Retail Investors Trim Holdings Amid Volatility

On the non-institutional side, retail investor participation saw a minor dip. Small retail investors (investments below Rs 2 lakh) reduced their stake from 11 percent to 10.4 percent. High-net-worth retail investors (above Rs 2 lahks) also saw a slight reduction, from 2.9 percent to 2.6 percent. Director holdings remained unchanged at 9.3 percent.

(With Inputs From ANI)

