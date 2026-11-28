Igatpuri-based centre brings naturopathy, yoga, nutrition and structured residential programmes together, while its founder’s work extends into wellness awareness and community initiatives.

Igatpuri (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: A growing interest in preventive healthcare has brought greater attention to approaches that connect everyday habits with long-term well-being. In Igatpuri, Nashik district, Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat has developed its identity around this idea, combining naturopathy, yoga, nutrition and a retreat-based environment. The institution’s philosophy is associated with Gurumaa Yogita Khatri and her work in wellness education and community initiatives.

Established With A Wider Wellness Mission

Nirvana Naturopathy Ayurveda Hospital & Retreat was established in January 2014 and operates under Life Care and Peace Mission, a public charitable trust established in 2007. The centre describes its purpose as promoting naturopathy and yoga alongside regulated eating, exercise and lifestyle modification.

The retreat offers an environment designed around residential wellness programmes. Its positioning brings together natural therapies and modern therapeutic practices, with an emphasis on helping guests review their routines and make more informed choices about health. The centre’s stated philosophy, “Care in Wellness, Cure in Illness,” reflects its focus on prevention and awareness alongside care.

A Range Of Complementary Wellness Disciplines

The centre lists services across naturopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, physiotherapy, acupuncture and acupressure, diet therapy and ozone therapy. Its naturopathy offerings include water-based and mud-based treatments, while yoga and meditation form part of the wider daily programme. They form part of a broader wellness plan.

Nirvana’s published reservation guidance states that therapies and dietary plans are prescribed by its in-house doctors after a physical examination. The centre also describes inpatient and outpatient facilities, accommodation options and programmes that combine treatment, meals and stay. This assessment-led process is an important feature for prospective guests to understand: treatment selection is guided by the medical team, and admission is subject to examination.

The retreat includes accommodation, dining and treatment spaces, as well as a walking track among greenery and medicinal plants. Its food programme is described as vegetarian and Sattvik, with fruits, salads and juices. Yoga, meditation and knowledge sessions connect the stay with routine and lifestyle education.

Gurumaa Yogita Khatri’s Work Beyond The Retreat

The centre’s profile identifies Gurumaa Yogita Khatri as a yoga and naturopathy professional, motivational speaker, life coach and social wellness advocate, with more than 27 years of professional and social experience. It describes her as the founder and guiding force behind Nirvana’s preventive-wellness vision.

According to her official profile, Khatri began conducting “Glorious Life Seminars” at the age of 21, introducing participants to pranayama, meditation, yoga and naturopathy. The programmes later expanded into seminars and workshops in India and overseas, focusing on personal development, positive living and wellness awareness.

Her initiatives extend beyond the retreat. The profile highlights Balika Gyaan Yagna, launched in 2015, and reports that she has conducted more than 500 self-defence and women’s empowerment workshops following specialised training in Singapore. It also refers to youth-focused motivational programmes, rural healthcare awareness and animal-care work through Gokuldham Gaushala. The profile reports that her initiatives have reached approximately six lakh people through naturopathy awareness, while around 4.5 lakh have benefited from free healthcare and wellness initiatives. These are organisation-reported figures.

Institutional Development And Public Engagement

Nirvana’s website states that the centre is AYUSH certified. Its profile also records recognition including awards in naturopathy and motivational speaking, and a Doctor of Health Science degree received by Khatri in 2022. The centre’s NABH accreditation is listed in the accreditation record for its naturopathy and yoga services, with the current certificate period shown as May 2025 to May 2027.

Visitors are advised to review admission conditions, package inclusions and medical requirements in advance. Its published rules make clear that treatment and diet are determined by doctors following examination, reinforcing the importance of individual assessment rather than self-selecting therapies.

Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat is located behind S.M.B.T. College on the Ghoti–Sinnar Highway, near Dhamangaon, Ghoti-Khurd, Igatpuri, Nashik district, Maharashtra. Through its residential wellness services and Gurumaa Yogita Khatri’s wider awareness and community work, the institution presents preventive health as an ongoing practice shaped by informed decisions, balanced routines and sustained attention to well-being.

Website: https://www.nirvananaturopathy.com/

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