Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul

Nissan Motor Co. announced a restructuring plan that includes the elimination of 11,000 additional jobs and a significant reduction in its global production footprint.

Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul

Nissan Motor Co. announced a restructuring plan that includes the elimination of 11,000 jobs & reduction in its global production footprint.


Nissan Motor Co. announced on Tuesday a sweeping restructuring plan that includes the elimination of 11,000 additional jobs and a significant reduction in its global production footprint, as new CEO Ivan Espinosa begins his effort to turn around the struggling Japanese automaker, Reuters reported.

The job cuts, part of a drive to trim costs, bring the total planned workforce reduction to approximately 20,000 positions worldwide, the report said. Nissan also said it will scale back its manufacturing operations by reducing the number of production plants from 17 to 10 and simplifying its vehicle components by 70%, aiming to save 500 billion yen compared to the 2024 financial year.

The announcement caps what has been a turbulent period for Nissan, marked by leadership changes, plunging profits, and intense competitive pressures. Operating profit for the fiscal year ending in March fell by a staggering 88% to 69.8 billion yen ($472 million), compared to the previous year.

“The results were a ‘wake-up call’,” Espinosa told reporters at a press conference, according to Reuters. The automaker now expects a 200 billion yen operating loss in the first quarter, Reuters quoted Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Papin as saying.

Nissan has been grappling with multiple challenges: internal turmoil following the departure of top executives, ongoing pressure from U.S. tariffs, and growing threats from fast-emerging Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, particularly in key markets across Southeast Asia.

