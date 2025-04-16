Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • NITI Aayog Projects India’s Rising Export Potential In Power And Hand Tools Sector, Eyes USD 25 Billion By 2035

NITI Aayog Projects India’s Rising Export Potential In Power And Hand Tools Sector, Eyes USD 25 Billion By 2035

NITI Aayog states that India can expand its market presence significantly by targeting USD 25 billion in exports over the next decade. This goal includes capturing 25 percent of the global hand tools market and 10 percent of the power tools market.

NITI Aayog Projects India’s Rising Export Potential In Power And Hand Tools Sector, Eyes USD 25 Billion By 2035


Niti Ayog: The global trade market for power and hand tools, currently valued at approximately USD 100 billion, will grow significantly to around USD 190 billion by 2035, according to a report by NITI Aayog. The report, titled “Unlocking USD 25+ Billion Export Potential – India’s Hand & Power Tools Sector,” highlights that hand tools account for USD 34 billion of the current market and may grow to USD 60 billion, while power tools represent USD 63 billion and may rise to USD 134 billion by 2035. Electrical tools are projected to contribute the largest share within the power tools segment.

China Leads, India Lags Behind in Exports

The report observes that China dominates global exports in this sector. China holds about 50 percent of the global hand tools market with exports worth USD 13 billion and 40 percent of the power tools market with exports worth USD 22 billion. In contrast, India currently exports USD 600 million in hand tools, representing a 1.8 percent share, and USD 470 million in power tools, amounting to a 0.7 percent share of the global market.

India Aims to Capture Larger Market Share

NITI Aayog states that India can expand its market presence significantly by targeting USD 25 billion in exports over the next decade. This goal includes capturing 25 percent of the global hand tools market and 10 percent of the power tools market. “Through fostering innovation, empowering our MSMEs, strengthening India’s industrial ecosystem, we can solidify the nation’s position as a reliable, high-quality global manufacturing hub,” the report states. It adds that achieving this target could generate approximately 35 lakh jobs.

Cost Disadvantages and Structural Challenges

The report identifies a 14–17 percent cost disadvantage for India compared to China. This gap arises from higher structural costs and smaller operational scale. Elevated raw material costs—such as those for steel, plastic, and motors—combined with lower labour productivity due to overtime wage laws and hour restrictions, contribute to this disadvantage. In addition, high interest rates and inland logistics costs affect export competitiveness.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Recommendations for Sector Growth

To address these issues, the Niti Ayog report recommends three categories of interventions essential for industry transformation. It outlines a strategic plan to enhance competitiveness and enable India to capture a significant share of the global market. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery launched the report in the presence of Members Dr VK Saraswat, Dr Arvind Virmani, and CEO BVR Subrahmanyam.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Gold Price Today: The Cost of Yellow Metal Is Rising – Are You Keeping Up With Goldman Sachs’ Predictions?

Filed under

NITI Ayog

newsx

NITI Aayog Projects India’s Rising Export Potential In Power And Hand Tools Sector, Eyes USD...
Wholesale Inflation Slips

India’s Food Inflation Drops Sharply In March, Hits Lowest Level Since November 2021
newsx

Involvement Of Bangladeshi’s In Murshidabad Violence? Here’s What The Report Say
Biden breaks silence, sla

In His First Public Speech Since Leaving Office, Biden Slams Trump Over Social Security Cuts,...
newsx

Indian Army Who Went In Operation Brahma Returns To India
newsx

Murshidabad Violence: Families In West Bengal Migrate To Jharkhand In Relief Camps
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s Food Inflation Drops Sharply In March, Hits Lowest Level Since November 2021

India’s Food Inflation Drops Sharply In March, Hits Lowest Level Since November 2021

Involvement Of Bangladeshi’s In Murshidabad Violence? Here’s What The Report Say

Involvement Of Bangladeshi’s In Murshidabad Violence? Here’s What The Report Say

In His First Public Speech Since Leaving Office, Biden Slams Trump Over Social Security Cuts, National Division

In His First Public Speech Since Leaving Office, Biden Slams Trump Over Social Security Cuts,...

Indian Army Who Went In Operation Brahma Returns To India

Indian Army Who Went In Operation Brahma Returns To India

Murshidabad Violence: Families In West Bengal Migrate To Jharkhand In Relief Camps

Murshidabad Violence: Families In West Bengal Migrate To Jharkhand In Relief Camps

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Lifestyle

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You