NITI Aayog Pushes Financial And Innovation Support For India’s Medium Enterprises

NITI Aayog, the government’s policy think-tank, has recommended new financial mechanisms to support medium enterprises. A recent report prepared by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) for NITI Aayog highlights the importance of revenue-based financing and emergency credit lines to ensure sufficient working capital. The report further suggests, “A credit card with a pre-approved limit of up to ₹5 crore may be introduced.” While the Government of India has introduced the Self-Reliant India (SRI) Fund, the report noted that no dedicated scheme currently addresses the specific working capital needs of medium enterprises.

NITI Aayog Urges Focus On Industry 4.0 And Global Integration

The report stresses the importance of technological adoption among medium enterprises. It calls for structured support to integrate advanced technologies and promote Industry 4.0 practices. NITI Aayog emphasised facilitating medium enterprises’ entry into global supply chains through these technological upgrades. It highlighted the need for policy interventions to support tech adoption and infrastructure development. The government’s decision to set up 20 new Technology Centres and 100 Extension Centres under the “Establishment of New Technology Centres Extension Centres” scheme received appreciation from the report for its potential to strengthen the MSME sector nationwide.

Strengthening R&D And Certification Ecosystem For Medium Enterprises

The report advocates for a robust Research and Development (R&D) and innovation ecosystem tailored to medium enterprises. It calls for the creation of dedicated funding mechanisms and governance structures to boost innovation. Additionally, it highlights the importance of enhancing support for cluster-based testing and quality certification. According to the report, establishing sector-specific testing facilities and assisting medium enterprises in obtaining certifications will significantly improve product quality and market competitiveness. These steps will also help medium enterprises comply with international standards and open access to broader markets.

Skill Development And Digital Support For Medium Business Growth

NITI Aayog’s report also focuses on customised skill development programs for medium enterprises. It suggests the introduction of skill mapping initiatives and the expansion of existing training schemes. These programs must align with evolving technological needs and sector-specific demands. To improve access to government initiatives, the report recommends launching a centralised digital portal. This platform will serve as a one-stop resource for medium enterprises, offering comprehensive information on schemes, funding, certification, and training support, thereby improving awareness and participation.

(With Iputs From ANI)

