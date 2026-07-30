Nitin Gadkari Finally Admits E20 Petrol Harms BS-III Vehicle Rubber Parts: Here’s What He Told Parliament

For years car owners have argued about whether E20 fuel could damage older engines. Now the government has offered its clearest response to date. The majority of vehicles are expected to run on E20 petrol without any change in engine. Owners of some BS-III vehicles manufactured prior to 2016 would, however, be required to get some rubber parts and gaskets replaced, which are replaced in the course of normal servicing. It is important that owners of BS-III engines may have to get certain rubber parts and gaskets replaced during the normal servicing of their vehicles.

The remark from the government came days after the general anxiety of the public regarding the wide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol across India.

What Had The Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari, Said In Parliament?

Responding to the question raised by CPI MP A.A. Rahim about the effect of E20 fuel on the performance, durability and maintenance of vehicles, the Union minister said that extensive studies have been conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The studies found no need to modify the engines of either cars or two-wheelers for the use of E20 fuel. Quoting the findings, the minister said, “These studies confirmed that even legacy vehicles did not exhibit any significant variations in performance, nor do they show abnormal wear-and-tear when operated with E20 fuel. No issues were reported in parameters such as drivability, startability, metal compatibility, and plastic compatibility,” Gadkari said.

Further to the studies carried out, he clarified that there is no need for engine modifications for cars and two-wheelers to use E20 fuel.

Which Vehicles Might Need Repairs?

But the government acknowledged one exception.

“Only in case of testing done on BS-III vehicles introduced from 1st April, 2005, and manufactured prior to 2016, some rubber parts and gaskets may require replacement, which can be easily managed during the routine servicing regime of the vehicle,” Gadkari said.

The government, in other words, hasn’t proposed engine swaps or major mechanical changes. The recommendation concerns only certain rubber parts, which may wear out faster in the presence of higher ethanol concentrations.

E20 Petrol: What Is It Being Looked At?

The move to E20 fuel has generated quite a bit of chatter amongst motorists, especially those with older cars. Some users have reported problems like misfires or breakdowns and attributed them to E20 petrol, but there is no conclusive evidence linking all such cases to fuel.

Earlier, it was reported that an ARAI study, still not in the public domain, had suggested that E20 fuel could impact rubber parts of vehicles meant for E10 petrol. The statement made in Parliament on Wednesday is the first official admission that some old BS-III vehicles might actually need replacement of rubber parts and gaskets.

Does E20 Fuel Reduce Mileage?

The government also responded to the fuel economy question.

Gadkari said mileage cannot be attributed to ethanol-blended fuel alone. Driving style, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure, wheel alignment, air filter condition and even air-conditioner usage are among factors that affect fuel efficiency, he said.

The Centre has always maintained that mileage depends on various operating conditions, not just the fuel used.

How Was E20 Compatibility Evaluated?

Gadkari said an inter-ministerial committee constituted by NITI Aayog on December 26, 2020, had studied the vehicle compatibility before the introduction of E20 petrol.

Its June 2021 report, “Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-25″, evaluated aspects such as engine calibration, fuel systems, material compatibility, durability, driveability, emissions and fuel efficiency. The assessment was based on studies conducted by IOCL, SIAM and ARAI, as well as consultations with automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies and agricultural experts.

The minister said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme was implemented through a “phased, calibrated, scientifically validated and consultative approach”.

He also pointed out that ethanol-blended fuel has been used worldwide for decades and that countries such as Brazil have been operating on even higher ethanol blends for many years.

What This Means For Car Owners

The government’s latest clarification is a relief for most drivers. The studies cited by Parliament found no significant impact on engine performance and drivability or durability and no need for engine modifications in cars and two-wheelers using E20 petrol.