NMA Hosts 4th J. N. Tata Memorial Lecture in Navsari

Shri T. V. Narendran, President, AIMA and CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited, addresses over 1,000 attendees on purpose-driven leadership, resilience, transformation and community growth

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], June 18: Navsari Management Association (NMA), affiliated to All India Management Association (AIMA), organised the 4th edition of the J. N. Tata Memorial Lecture Series at Navsari Town Hall, Pratiksha Society, Navsari. The event witnessed the presence of more than 1,000 members, entrepreneurs, professionals, students and citizens.

The keynote address was delivered by Shri T. V. Narendran, President, AIMA and CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited. The event was graced by Shri Ashokbhai Dhorajiya, Mayor, Navsari City; Shri Rakeshbhai Desai, MLA, Navsari; and Shri Jignesh Desai, Co-founder, NJ Group.

The programme began with the National Anthem, followed by a curtain raiser film highlighting the Tata legacy and Navsari’s association with Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. A lamp lighting ceremony was then held in the presence of the dignitaries. Mr. Rohan Sule, President of Navsari Management Association, delivered the welcome address and stated that the J. N. Tata Memorial Lecture Series is one of the flagship initiatives of NMA. Shri Ashokbhai Dhorajiya and Shri Rakeshbhai Desai also addressed the gathering. The keynote speaker was felicitated with a memento presented by Shri Ashokbhai Dhorajiya, Mayor of Navsari City.

In his keynote address, Shri T. V. Narendran spoke about the enduring legacy of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata and the Tata Group’s contribution to nation building, industrial self-reliance and responsible enterprise. He recalled how J. N. Tata travelled across the world in the pre-1904 era to understand global developments in steel and industry, with a clear vision to build India’s industrial future. He also referred to J. N. Tata’s contribution to institutions and enterprises such as the Indian Institute of Science and Tata Power, and highlighted how the Tata vision was rooted in long-term thinking, self-reliance and service to the nation.

Speaking on resilient enterprises, Shri Narendran emphasised that organisations are built on three important pillars: purpose, people and process. He said that the purpose of an organisation must be clear, people must drive that purpose, and processes must enable the organisation to achieve it. He further stressed that culture means “walking the talk” and that trust, which takes generations to build, is one of the most important strengths of an organisation.

He also spoke about the need for enterprises to continuously transform and remain relevant. Referring to Tata Steel’s own journey, he said that organisations must keep building new capabilities, restructuring, innovating and preparing for the future. He highlighted that profitability alone is not enough if an organisation becomes irrelevant, and that leaders must remain conscious of future needs while taking decisions today.

Addressing the role of technology and artificial intelligence, Shri Narendran said that technology should not be viewed only as a threat to jobs, as it also creates new opportunities. However, he added that those who do not embrace technology may lose relevance. He also spoke about climate change, sustainability and innovation, and shared examples of Tata Steel’s initiatives, including steel-making from scrap and recycling printed circuit boards to extract valuable metals.

Shri Narendran further underlined that business leaders must think not only about how companies grow, but also about how communities grow. He expressed concern over rising inequality and stressed the importance of inclusive growth, volunteering and contribution to society. As President of AIMA, he appreciated the role of Navsari Management Association and said that NMA serves as a bridge between the past and the future, and between the young and the old.

An interactive question and answer session was conducted by Mr. Hardik Nayak, Past President and one of the founding pillars of NMA. During the session, Shri Narendran answered questions on recruitment, family businesses, relevance of small-town enterprises, culture, Tata Nano and managing uncertainty. On recruitment, he said that organisations look not only at qualifications, but also at passion and cultural fit. On family businesses, he advised the older generation to give space to the younger generation while keeping them connected to the purpose of the enterprise.

Responding to a question on small-town businesses, he said that size is not the most important factor; what matters is the quality of work, the problem being solved and the relevance of the business. On uncertainty, he said that chaos and change are part of everyday life, and leaders must stop complaining and become better at managing change. While responding to a question on Tata Nano, he quoted Nelson Mandela, saying, “I never lose. I either win or I learn,” which received warm appreciation from the audience.

The J. N. Tata Memorial Lecture Series has been organised by NMA since 2020 to honour the legacy of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who was born in Navsari and is regarded as one of the founding figures of Indian industry. The objective of the lecture series is to bring thought leaders and industry stalwarts to Navsari to inspire business leaders, professionals and young minds. Previous editions have featured eminent speakers including Mr. Suhel Seth, Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan and Mr. T. R. Doongaji.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Keyur Desai, Secretary, Navsari Management Association.

About Navsari Management Association

Navsari Management Association (NMA) is an affiliate of the All India Management Association (AIMA), the apex body for the management profession in India, and was initiated by the Rotary Club of Navsari with the vision of developing a caring and confident community. Over the past eight years, NMA has worked towards promoting management education, professional development, knowledge sharing and the adoption of sound management principles and practices across different sections of society. Through its diverse programmes, initiatives and collaborations, NMA aims to provide local and affordable opportunities for self-development, skill enhancement and experiential learning to individuals, professionals, organisations and the community at large. Guided by its commitment to managerial excellence, ethics and inclusive growth, NMA aspires to be a leading institution in South Gujarat for high-quality management development, training and educational services.