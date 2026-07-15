‘No Material Event’, Says Patanjali Foods — But Does That Fully Explain the Stock’s Sharp Fall Today?

Patanjali Foods has ruled out any undisclosed corporate development behind the sharp fall in its share price today. However, the clarification does not address the question that many investors are asking. If there was nothing fundamentally wrong, what caused one of the stock’s biggest single-day declines in several months?

The sharp fall wiped out nearly Rs 6,500 crore in market value for Patanjali Foods in one day, showing the extent of selling even after the company said it has no unannounced material events. The stock hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 328.20 before ending Wednesday’s session down 14.64 per cent at Rs 347.90.

This is the third consecutive trading day of selling, with high trading volume, large block deals and evidence of new short positions, causing a stir in the market.

However, Patanjali Foods issued a statement following the stock price drop stating that there were no undisclosed material events that needed to be disclosed under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

Company Says Business Is Running Normally

In a response to the stock exchanges, Patanjali Foods said its operations are on track and that management is not aware of any event or information that could explain the sharp movement in the share price. “The Company continues to remain focused on its growth path and is carrying on its business operations in the ordinary course,” it added.

It further said that it has been complying with Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations and has already disclosed all material developments which are likely to have a bearing on its business or share price.

The clarification came after the exchanges sought an explanation on the big movement in the stock.

But The Market Is Asking A Different Question

The market action itself raises new questions, although the company has denied any undisclosed corporate event.

An almost 15 per cent fall in a day, a fresh one-year low, trading volumes estimated at around six times the normal level and a jump in open interest in futures are generally seen as indications of investors aggressively liquidating or taking short positions.

Adding to the curiosity block deals of around 54.24 lakh shares or about 1.5 per cent of the company’s equity, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. The shares were traded at an average price of around Rs 355, translating into deals of nearly Rs 195 crore, it said.

The buyers and sellers were not identified immediately. Block deals in isolation are not uncommon and do not necessarily signal trouble but large deals combined with heavy selling pressure often become a key focus for investors trying to get a handle on what is driving sentiment.

Clarification Answers One Question, Not All

Patanjali Foods’ filing tackles whether there is any price-sensitive information that has not been disclosed. There isn’t, the company says.

This doesn’t automatically explain why investors were so eager to sell the stock over the last three trading sessions.

In the absence of any new corporate announcement, market participants are likely to watch out if the selling was driven by institutional portfolio reshuffling, profit booking, technical weakness, block deal-related activity or broader market positioning.

The company did not comment on the block deals or reasons behind the unusually high trading volumes.

Still Fundamentals Look Steady

The sharp fall is also a sharp contrast to the company’s recent financial results.

Patanjali Foods’ net profit jumped 46 per cent YoY to Rs 524 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, buoyed by healthy growth in its edible oil and FMCG segment. Total income from operations rose 17 per cent to Rs 11,217 crore. The company also said higher raw material and packaging costs continue to weigh on its margins, but the overall profit picture was healthy.

There also have not been any recent disclosures indicating any material change in business operations or strategy.

Who Owns Patanjali Foods?

Patanjali Foods, formerly known as Ruchi Soya, is part of Patanjali Group. Its majority shareholder, Acharya Balkrishna, is the company’s leader. He co-founded Patanjali Ayurved with yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who remains a key part of the group’s overall vision and strategy to this day.

What Investors Might Look At Next

There is no undisclosed development, so attention will likely be on future shareholding disclosures, institutional trading data and any further information on Wednesday’s big block trades.

The company’s clarifications might be enough to satisfy regulatory requirements unless new details come to light. But the larger question that remains unanswered for investors, who saw nearly Rs 6,000 crore of market value wiped out in just a few sessions, is what exactly triggered such an aggressive wave of selling?

For the time being, Patanjali Foods says nothing has changed materially inside the company. But the market seems to be saying that something has shifted in investor sentiment — and that gap between the company’s explanation and market behaviour is likely to remain under scrutiny in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Patanjali Foods Shares Plunge 15%, Hit 52-Week Low: What’s Triggering The Sharp Sell-Off?