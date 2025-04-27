NO MORE TRADE WITH PAKISTAN: CAIT Announces Complete Trade Halt In Response To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Traders’ Strong Stand Against Terrorism
Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, informed that the traders expressed full support for the government’s strong actions against terrorism, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance. “In protest against the brutal killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam, the business community has decided to cease all forms of imports and exports with Pakistan immediately,” Khandelwal said. He further added that the business community stands united under the leadership of the Prime Minister to protect the sovereignty and commercial freedom of India.
Decline in Bilateral Trade Between India and Pakistan
Following the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019, trade relations between India and Pakistan sharply declined. In 2018, bilateral trade peaked at nearly USD 3 billion, but by 2024, it had fallen to approximately USD 1.2 billion. Between April 2024 and January 2025, India exported around USD 500 million worth of goods to Pakistan, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, sugar, and auto parts. However, imports during this period amounted to only USD 0.42 million. CAIT has now decided to end this trade entirely.
A Strong Stand Against E-Commerce And Quick Commerce Malpractices
At the same meeting, CAIT leaders called on the government and the GST Council to impose a 28% GST on quick commerce and e-commerce platforms. CAIT accused these companies of violating laws, selling counterfeit products, and undermining small traders’ businesses. They urged the government to enforce the e-commerce policy and rules under the Consumer Protection Act and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy immediately. Transparency and accountability in digital commerce were also highlighted as key concerns.
(With Inputs From ANI)
