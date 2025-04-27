Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
NO MORE TRADE WITH PAKISTAN: CAIT Announces Complete Trade Halt In Response To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has decided to stop all trade with Pakistan. The decision was made at CAIT’s two-day national governing council meeting in Bhubaneswar. Over 200 prominent trade leaders from across the country attended the meeting. The council passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack. In protest, CAIT pledged to halt all imports and exports with Pakistan. The move highlights the traders’ strong stance against terrorism and their support for Prime Minister Modi’s efforts in fighting terrorism and safeguarding national interests.

Traders’ Strong Stand Against Terrorism

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, informed that the traders expressed full support for the government’s strong actions against terrorism, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance. “In protest against the brutal killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam, the business community has decided to cease all forms of imports and exports with Pakistan immediately,” Khandelwal said. He further added that the business community stands united under the leadership of the Prime Minister to protect the sovereignty and commercial freedom of India.

Decline in Bilateral Trade Between India and Pakistan

Following the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019, trade relations between India and Pakistan sharply declined. In 2018, bilateral trade peaked at nearly USD 3 billion, but by 2024, it had fallen to approximately USD 1.2 billion. Between April 2024 and January 2025, India exported around USD 500 million worth of goods to Pakistan, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, sugar, and auto parts. However, imports during this period amounted to only USD 0.42 million. CAIT has now decided to end this trade entirely.

A Strong Stand Against E-Commerce And Quick Commerce Malpractices

At the same meeting, CAIT leaders called on the government and the GST Council to impose a 28% GST on quick commerce and e-commerce platforms. CAIT accused these companies of violating laws, selling counterfeit products, and undermining small traders’ businesses. They urged the government to enforce the e-commerce policy and rules under the Consumer Protection Act and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy immediately. Transparency and accountability in digital commerce were also highlighted as key concerns.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India's Quick Response On Myanmar Earthquake Was Lauded By Many: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat On Operation Brahma

