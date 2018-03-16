The government on Friday, March 16, categorically affirmed that there was no proposal to discontinue Rs 2,000 currency note, which was lately introduced after demonetisation. The government also informed the Lok Sabha that it had decided to conduct field trials of plastic currency notes of Rs 10 in 5 cities. The ultra-secret move announced almost 2 years ago, was recognised as a disastrous economic policy by few, on the other hand, it was hailed by many.

According to a report by Frontline magazine, demonetisation resulted in economic fallouts in the form of unemployment, usage of soiled notes, serpentine queues in the bans and public institutions in order to exchange the note

Centre on Friday, March 16, categorically affirmed that there was no proposal to discontinue Rs 2,000 currency note, which was lately introduced after demonetisation in November 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government also informed the Lok Sabha that it had decided to conduct field trials of plastic currency notes of Rs 10 in 5 cities. Old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were scrapped on November 9, 2016, with changed goals- from black money to transcending digital economy.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha to a question, if the Finance ministry has any plane to cease the note in the upcoming future, Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan said, “There is no proposal under consideration of the government to stop Rs 2,000 note.” Replying to the other question, he said, “The difference between the two currency notes is 10 mm for easy identification.”

The ultra-secret move announced almost 2 years ago, was recognised as a disastrous economic policy by few, on the other hand, it was hailed by many. According to a report by Frontline magazine, demonetisation resulted in economic fallouts in the form of unemployment, usage of soiled notes, serpentine queues in the bans and public institutions in order to exchange the note. Centre also changed its goals from curbing black money to push digital economy/transaction in India.

