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Home > Business News > “No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know

“No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know

Know why traders are protesting, whether shops will stop accepting UPI payments, and what the move means for customers and digital payments.

October 2 No UPI Day
October 2 No UPI Day

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 15:31 IST

For millions of Indians, paying by scanning a UPI QR code has become almost second nature. Whether it is buying groceries, paying at a restaurant or making a small purchase from a roadside shop, UPI has made payments quick and convenient. But on October 2, some traders across the country are planning to press pause on UPI payments as part of a protest they are calling “No UPI Day.”

Why are traders protesting?

The protest is linked to a proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain high-value UPI transactions. Under the proposal, an MDR of 0.4% would apply to eligible merchant transactions above ₹2,000 from October 15. Trader organisations say the move could increase the cost of doing business, particularly for retailers and small businesses that already work with tight profit margins. Their argument is straightforward: merchants helped make digital payments popular, and they do not want to take on an additional payment-related cost.

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Will UPI QR codes disappear?

No. The protest does not mean that UPI will stop working across India. Instead, traders supporting the campaign may temporarily stop accepting UPI payments on October 2. Some associations have said that participating merchants may cover their QR codes and UPI sound boxes as a symbolic gesture. So, customers who visit such shops may be asked to pay in cash or use another available payment option.

What does it mean for customers?

For most people, there is no need to worry about their UPI apps or bank accounts. UPI itself will continue to operate. The main change could simply be at individual shops. If a merchant is participating in the protest, customers may not be able to scan the QR code and pay as they normally do. The October 2 campaign is essentially a show of protest by traders ahead of the proposed MDR implementation on October 15. Whether the government and payment ecosystem respond to their concerns will determine what happens next.
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“No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know
Tags: digital payment protestdigital-paymentsMDR on UPIMerchant Discount RateNo UPI DayOctober 2 No UPI Daytraders associationtraders-protestUPI chargesUPI payment newsUPI paymentsUPI protestUPI QR codeUPI QR codes

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“No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know

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“No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know

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“No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know
“No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know
“No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know
“No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know
“No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know

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