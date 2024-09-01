North East India Achieves Milestone With First NABL-Accredited Textile Testing Laboratory

Under the Ministry of DoNER, the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has achieved a significant milestone by establishing the first NABL-accredited textile testing facility in Northeast India.

Under the Ministry of DoNER, the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has achieved a significant milestone by establishing the first NABL-accredited textile testing facility in Northeast India.

Located at the NEHHDC head office in Garchuk, Guwahati, this prestigious accreditation marks a major advancement in setting rigorous standards for testing and quality assurance within the region’s textile industry.

“We’re proud to announce that the Textile Testing Laboratory at NEHHDC Head Office has become the first NABL-accredited facility in North East. This accreditation will raise the bar for textiles in Indian and global markets, unlocking endless possibilities for the region,” stated the North East Council in a post on X.

Proud Moment We’re proud to announce that the Textile Testing Laboratory at NEHHDC Head Office has become the first NABL-accredited facility in #NorthEast🇮🇳. This accreditation will raise the bar for textiles in Indian and global markets, unlocking endless possibilities for… pic.twitter.com/OECrn7lCll — NorthEasternCouncil (@NEC_GoI) August 28, 2024

The newly accredited laboratory will play a crucial role in ensuring the exceptional quality of textile products from the Northeast Region (NER). Previously, weavers and producers had to send their products to Kolkata for testing due to the lack of such a facility in the region.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art testing lab in Guwahati, Assam, represents a significant change, providing local weavers and manufacturers with immediate access to high-quality testing services.

This advancement is set to prioritize and empower the NER, enhancing its position in the market. Accreditation offers formal recognition of competent laboratories, helping customers find reliable testing services for various needs, including medical, calibration, proficiency testing, and reference materials.

Accreditation also boosts customer confidence by ensuring the reliability of testing and calibration reports issued by accredited laboratories.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Indian Markets May Experience September Volatility As Experts Anticipate Fed Rate Cuts