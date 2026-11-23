New Delhi [India], November 23: Winter brings with it a distinctive food culture, from warm breakfasts and freshly made parathas to seasonal produce, comforting snacks and regional specialities enjoyed with family. These familiar winter favourites also offer an opportunity to bring more nutritional variety to everyday meals by incorporating ingredients that provide fibre, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. With its creamy texture and nutritional goodness, avocado can be a simple addition to these seasonal preparations. The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is encouraging Indian households to explore avocados in ways that complement familiar flavours and traditional winter eating habits, making nutritious eating both simple and enjoyable.

A Fresh Ingredient for the Indian Winter Plate

Avocados are naturally creamy, mild in flavour and easy to pair with the spices and ingredients already found in our kitchens. Rich in healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals, they can be a nutritious addition to winter meals, whether enjoyed at breakfast, as a snack or alongside a wholesome meal.

Kavita Devgan, Nutritionist, says,

“Avocados are rich in good fats that support healthy cholesterol levels as part of a balanced diet. They’re also a good source of potassium, which helps maintain normal blood pressure. Their fiber supports digestive health, and the healthy fats help your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K from your meals. Small fruit, big benefits for everyday health.”

There are plenty of simple ways to enjoy avocado in a winter setting. One of the easiest ways is to spread mashed avocado on toast for a quick, nutritious breakfast or snack, with no cooking required for the avocado itself Avocado paratha offers a nutritious take on the much-loved winter breakfast, while Avocado Thecha Toast brings together creamy avocado with the bold flavours of Maharashtrian thecha. Avocado Methi paratha pairs avocado with seasonal methi, while Avocado & Roasted Sweet Potato Chaat and Avocado Beetroot Chaat add colour, flavour and wholesome goodness to winter menus.For a simple lunch or dinner, avocado can also be added to fresh salads alongside seasonal vegetables, making everyday meals both nutritious and enjoyable.

These preparations demonstrate how avocado can be adapted to Indian tastes without making everyday cooking complicated.

Easy to Buy, Easy to Try

For the people who have not yet experimented with avocado, getting started is simple. When gently pressed, a ripe avocado should have a slight give. Once ripe, it can be cut open, the seed removed and the flesh scooped out. It can then be enjoyed on its own with a sprinkle of salt, pepper, roasted cumin powder or chaat masala, or incorporated into familiar Indian dishes. If only one half is used, sprinkle a little lemon juice over the remaining cut surface, wrap it tightly or place it in an airtight container, and refrigerate. It is best to use the remaining half within a day or two.

This winter, the World Avocado Organisation encourages Indian households to experiment with avocado in ways that feel local, simple and enjoyable. By bringing together seasonal ingredients, familiar flavours and the nutritional goodness of avocado, everyday meals can become an opportunity to “Make Wellness Joyful.”

Featured Recipes (WAO Official Creator Collaborations)

1. Avocado Paratha

Recipe courtesy: Seema Marathe (sm.katta)

Seema Marathe, popularly known as sm.katta on Instagram, is a food content creator known for sharing traditional Indian recipes with creative and modern twists. Her cooking style focuses on simple ingredients, authentic flavours and easy-to-follow recipes, making everyday cooking enjoyable and accessible to home cooks.

Instagram Reel: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMaY1wloyE2

Ingredients:

1 ripe Hass avocado

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1–2 green chillies, finely chopped

½ tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

Salt to taste

1 tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp sesame seeds

Oil, for cooking

Method:

Mash the ripe avocado until smooth. In a bowl, combine whole-wheat flour, mashed avocado, green chillies, ajwain, salt, lemon juice, turmeric, red chilli powder and sesame seeds. Knead into a soft dough. Add a little water only if required. Divide the dough into portions and roll each into a paratha. Heat a tawa and cook the paratha on both sides, applying a little oil, until golden and lightly crisp. Serve hot with curd, pickle or your favourite chutney.

Why Should You Try This Recipe?

Give your everyday parathas a nutritious twist with Avocado Paratha! Avocados are a natural source of healthy fats, fibre and essential nutrients such as potassium and folate, while whole-wheat flour adds dietary fibre that supports digestion and helps maintain fullness. The creamy texture of avocados blends beautifully with traditional Indian spices, creating a soft, flavourful and wholesome paratha. A simple and delicious way to introduce avocados into familiar Indian meals, this recipe is perfect for a nourishing breakfast, lunch or dinner.

2. Avocado Thecha Toast

Recipe courtesy: Chef Meghna Kamdar (Meghna’sFoodMagic)

Chef Meghna Kamdar is a renowned Indian chef, food content creator and culinary influencer known for her simple, creative and approachable cooking style. Through her popular platform, Meghna’s Food Magic, she combines traditional Indian flavours with modern culinary ideas, making everyday cooking easy, enjoyable and accessible to home cooks.

Instagram Reel: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dd1YjqGivZM/

Ingredients

Avocado Mash:

1 ripe Hass avocado

Squeeze of fresh lime juice

1 tomato, finely chopped

Salt, to taste

Crushed black pepper, to taste (optional)

Thecha:

1 tsp oil

1/2 cup raw peanuts

5 to 6 garlic cloves

5 to 6 fresh green chillies (adjust to heat preference)

1 big bunch fresh coriander, including stems

Salt, to taste

To Serve:

– 2 slices sourdough bread, toasted.

Method

1. Prepare the Avocado Mash:

Cut the ripe Hass avocado, scoop the flesh into a bowl, and immediately squeeze fresh lime juice over it. Mash well using a fork. Mix in finely chopped tomato, salt, and crushed black pepper. Set the avocado mash aside.

2. Prepare the Peanut Thecha:

Heat oil in a pan over medium flame. Add raw peanuts and fry until golden and crispy. Add garlic cloves and green chillies to the pan. Fry along with the peanuts on medium flame for 5 to 10 minutes until aromatic and blistering slightly. Turn off the heat and toss in the fresh coriander bunch (including the tender stems) along with salt. Stir well so the residual heat wilts the coriander slightly. Allow the mixture to cool down completely, then transfer to a mortar and pestle or food processor and pound coarsely.

3. Prepare the Toast:

Toast sourdough slices until golden brown and crisp.

4. Assemble and Serve:

Spread a generous layer of avocado mash over each toast, top with warm, coarse thecha, garnish as desired, and serve immediately.

Why Should You Try This Recipe?

Give your everyday toast a flavourful and nutritious twist with Avocado Thecha Toast! Avocados are a natural source of healthy fats, fibre and essential nutrients such as potassium and folate, while peanuts provide plant-based protein and healthy fats. Fresh tomatoes and lime juice add vitamin C, which supports normal immune function. The creamy texture of avocados pairs beautifully with the bold, spicy flavours of traditional Maharashtrian thecha, creating a delicious and satisfying combination. Perfect for breakfast or a quick snack, this recipe is a creative way to enjoy avocados with familiar Indian flavours.

About the World Avocado Organisation

The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016, representing avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world. WAO promotes avocado consumption by sharing information about its nutritional value and recognised health benefits, while also providing insights into avocado production, supply chains and sustainability.

To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com.

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