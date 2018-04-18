The Income Tax department on Wednesday announced that its employees from now on should wear the formal dress in the workplace. The IT department issuing order said employees should adhere to the new dress code announced by the department. The order added that employees fail to follow orders would be sent back home to change the dress. The dept said mainly younger members come casually dressed to the office, which is unexpected to them.

In its order, the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi office, said the department ruled that all officers, staff members, and other officials would be required to maintain a neat, clean and formal appearance that is appropriate for the workplace setting. The order reads, “It is often seen that larger number of employees, especially the younger members of the department come casually dress to the office, which is unexpected of them. The order added, “All the Officers/Official/Staff members should be attired in appropriate, formal, clean, modest and decent clothes. Casual and party attire should be strictly avoided during their appearance in the office.”

Clearing its stand on the matter, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) speaking to ANI said that IT department strives to maintain a workplace environment that functions well and possess high standards to maintain conduct and decorum. This is not the first time that any government department has announced dress code for its employees. Earlier in February, the Madhya Pradesh government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced dress code for its employees working in government schools.

The decision by Shivraj Singh Chouhan government said instructors dress is vital as the department is trying to bring consistency and check identity contrasts. The department implemented maroon coat for ladies and naval force blue for men.

