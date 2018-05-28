To meet the rising demand for trainers and assessors in India’s skill development ecosystem, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) aims to establish state- of-the-art Trainer and Assessor Academies in the country. Academies to be Centres of Excellence for the Training and Continuous Development of Trainers and Assessors.

Academies to be Centres of Excellence for the Training and Continuous Development of Trainers and Assessors

To meet the rising demand for trainers and assessors in India’s skill development ecosystem, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) aims to establish state- of-the-art Trainer and Assessor Academies in the country. To complement this development, Singapore Polytechnic (SP) and Temasek Foundation International are partnering NSDC on a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme to build capabilities of 300 education leaders and specialists who will establish and manage these academies across India. This programme is supported by Temasek Foundation International with a grant of S$502,955.

To formalise this programme, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NSDC and SP is expected to be signed during India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore from 31 May to 2 June 2018.

Singapore Polytechnic will work closely with NSDC to develop a TVET Guideline and Quality Assurance Framework for Trainer and Assessor Academies to be set up in India. With the guidelines and framework, the participating institutions will utilize them to conceptualize the systems and processes for the academies. When the trainer and assessor academies are in place, the jointly developed Quality Assurance Framework will shape how these academies are reviewed in terms of performance.

Speaking on the partnership Mr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC said, “There is an urgent need for quality trainers and assessors across different sectors in India. To fulfill this requirement, we are happy to collaborate with Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Foundation International. This will help us develop best in class framework for vocational training and quality assurance in India and will further help in scaling-up various initiatives under Skill India mission.”

Benedict Cheong, Chief Executive, Temasek Foundation International said, “In many communities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) forms a major component of the overall education system and helps to build a competent and skilled workforce ready to meet industry needs. As part of this collaboration, participants will be able to exchange experiences and challenges on TVET standards, frameworks and curriculum, and learn from each other. We hope the programme will contribute to NSDC’s plans of setting up the Trainer and Assessor Academies across India and also enhance networks of cooperation between the TVET institutions of India and Singapore.”

Soh Wai Wah, Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Polytechnic said, “As Singapore’s first polytechnic, we have established a track record of providing quality training and building skill sets. We are heartened by the opportunity to collaborate with NSDC where we are able to bring our expertise offshore and contribute towards the development of capabilities in India. We look forward to a fruitful and successful partnership.”

The above engagement is in line with the larger collaboration between India and Singapore on skill development.

Temasek Foundation International is a Singapore-based non-profit philanthropic organisation that funds and supports programmes, which aim to build capabilities with programme partners in Asia and beyond. These programmes enable human and social capital development, contributing towards a more vibrant and connected global community, with positive networks of cooperation. The programmes also aim to enhance capabilities in the areas of healthcare, education, public administration, urban management and disaster response.

Temasek Foundation International also manages the Singapore Technologies Endowment Programme (STEP), which focuses on social and cultural activities, leadership, environment and innovation, to help youth in Asia build bridges of friendship, goodwill and understanding.

Temasek Foundation International is a member of the Temasek family of foundations.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App