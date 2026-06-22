NSE and Bharat Metal Exchange Join Hands to Enhance Price Risk Management in Indian Metals Sector

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Metal Exchange (BME) to jointly promote the development, awareness, and adoption of non-ferrous metal derivatives in India. The partnership aims to strengthen price risk management across the country’s copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, and nickel ecosystem.

Partnership to Boost India’s Commodity Derivatives Ecosystem

According to NSE, the MoU was signed by Sushil R. Kothari, President of Bharat Metal Exchange Ltd., formerly known as Bombay Metal Exchange Ltd. BME has a legacy spanning more than nine decades and has built a strong global network across the non-ferrous metals trade and industry ecosystem.

The collaboration combines NSE’s robust derivatives market infrastructure with BME’s extensive expertise and deep engagement in India’s physical non-ferrous metals sector. It aims to enhance market participation, improve price risk management practices, and support the development of efficient hedging tools for stakeholders across the non-ferrous metals value chain.

Focus on Price Risk Management and Market Awareness

India is among the world’s largest consumers of industrial metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, and nickel. As domestic manufacturing, infrastructure development, renewable energy, and electric mobility continue to expand, the demand for transparent and efficient price risk management mechanisms has also increased. Through the collaboration, NSE and BME will work together to develop new products in the non-ferrous metals segment while promoting awareness of exchange-traded metal derivatives. The partnership will facilitate engagement with producers, consumers, processors, traders, importers, exporters, industry associations, and financial market participants, encouraging wider adoption of exchange-based risk management solutions.

Industry Outreach and Future Growth Plans

Commenting on the development, Sushil R. Kothari, President of Bharat Metal Exchange, said, “We are delighted to partner with NSE through this important initiative aimed at strengthening India’s non-ferrous metals ecosystem. This collaboration will help bridge the gap between the physical and derivatives markets by creating greater awareness about risk management tools and encouraging wider participation from producers, consumers, traders and processors.”

As part of the collaboration, NSE and BME will jointly organise industry outreach programmes and awareness initiatives to educate stakeholders about non-ferrous metal derivatives and their role in effective price risk management.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to support the long-term growth of India’s commodity markets while providing market participants with efficient, transparent, and robust risk management solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is taken from agency feed ANI. The NewsX editorial team has just edited and arraged for clarity of reader.

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