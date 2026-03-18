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Home > Business News > NSE Holidays: Stock Market Open Or Closed During Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Eid Week? NSE, BSE Trading Status Revealed

NSE Holidays: Stock Market Open Or Closed During Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Eid Week? NSE, BSE Trading Status Revealed

Stock markets will remain open this week despite multiple festivals across India. NSE and BSE have confirmed no trading holidays between March 19 and March 21, 2026. Investors can continue trading uninterrupted during Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid al-Fitr.

NSE holidays update: Markets open March 19–21, 2026 despite Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Eid; full March holiday list here. Photo: Gemini.
NSE holidays update: Markets open March 19–21, 2026 despite Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Eid; full March holiday list here. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 18, 2026 11:06:48 IST

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NSE Holidays: Stock Market Open Or Closed During Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Eid Week? NSE, BSE Trading Status Revealed

NSE Holidays: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain fully operational between March 19 and March 21, 2026, despite India celebrating various festivals this week.

According to the official holiday calendars issued by the exchanges, there are no scheduled trading holidays during this period.  Festivals such as Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid al-Fitr fall around these dates.

NSE Holidays: Will the Stock Market Be Closed on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Eid al-Fitr?

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While several regional and religious festivals, including Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Eid al-Fitr, are being observed during this time, none are listed as official non-trading days by the exchanges.

As a result, all market segments will function without interruption, including equities, derivatives, currency, and commodities.

This means investors and traders can continue regular market activities throughout the period.

Are There NSE Holidays On Eid al-Fitr?

In 2026, Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on March 21, which is a Saturday. Since Indian stock markets are already closed on Saturdays and Sundays as part of routine weekly holidays, the festival does not lead to any additional trading halt.

Although March 2026 features several holidays and weekends, the stock market remains closed only on specific notified days. Earlier this month, trading was suspended on Holi (March 3).

In total, there are 12 non-trading days in March 2026, including weekends and designated holidays.

Below is the complete schedule of market closures for March:

SNo. Date Day Observance
1 March 1 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
2 March 3 Tuesday Holi
3 March 7 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
4 March 8 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
5 March 14 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
6 March 15 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
7 March 21 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
8 March 22 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
9 March 26 Thursday Ram Navami
10 March 28 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
11 March 29 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
12 March 31 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti

Stock market holidays in India are determined by a pre-defined annual calendar issued by the exchanges, and not all public or regional festivals result in trading closures.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today, March 16: How Much Will 18 And 24-Carat Cost You In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities Amid Global Volatility

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 11:06 AM IST
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NSE Holidays: Stock Market Open Or Closed During Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Eid Week? NSE, BSE Trading Status Revealed

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NSE Holidays: Stock Market Open Or Closed During Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Eid Week? NSE, BSE Trading Status Revealed
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NSE Holidays: Stock Market Open Or Closed During Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Eid Week? NSE, BSE Trading Status Revealed
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