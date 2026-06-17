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Home > Business News > NSE IPO Soon? Will India’s Biggest Stock Exchange Finally Hit Dalal Street After Nearly A Decade?

NSE IPO Soon? Will India’s Biggest Stock Exchange Finally Hit Dalal Street After Nearly A Decade?

NSE IPO Update: NSE IPO may move closer as the exchange is expected to file its DRHP soon. Here's what to know about the Rs 5 lakh crore IPO, LIC's stake and the listing timeline.

NSE IPO Soon? Will India's Biggest Stock Exchange Finally Hit Dalal Street After Nearly A Decade? (Image: Reuters)
NSE IPO Soon? Will India's Biggest Stock Exchange Finally Hit Dalal Street After Nearly A Decade? (Image: Reuters)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 14:04 IST

NSE IPO Update: India’s largest stock exchange may finally be about to go public. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is reportedly set to move a step closer to its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) with the submission of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) as early as Wednesday, June 17, after years of regulatory hurdles and several delays, as reported by NDTV Profit. The exchange has not yet confirmed the development but several media reports have said the filing could come today. The excitement surrounding the IPO also impacted the shares of rival BSE, which fell as much as 4 per cent in Wednesday’s trade, to an intraday low of Rs 3,995.10.

If the IPO goes through, the NSE is expected to get listed on the BSE.

The proposed IPO is likely to be one of the biggest public issues that India has ever seen. Market participants peg the valuation of the unlisted exchange at over Rs 5 lakh crore.

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The IPO could see a stake of around 5 per cent in NSE, above the minimum 2.5 per cent public shareholding requirement set by SEBI for companies with a valuation of over Rs 10,000 crore, reports said.

The issue is likely to be a full Offer for Sale (OFS), where existing shareholders will sell part of their stake and NSE itself will not raise any fresh capital.

Who owns NSE? Will LIC offload its stake?

NSE has a diversified shareholder base comprising domestic financial institutions, insurance companies, foreign investors and individual shareholders.

The key investors are:

LIC is the largest single shareholder with a stake of 10.72 per cent.
SBI and SBI Capital Markets hold about 7.5 per cent.
Foreign investors include Aranda Investments, backed by Singapore’s Temasek, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Why did the NSE IPO take close to ten years?

NSE had submitted the preliminary draft documents for the IPO in the year 2016, with the intention of raising about Rs 10,000 crore through Offer for Sale. But SEBI rejected the request citing governance concerns because of the co-location scandal.

The exchange has undertaken multiple governance and compliance steps over the last few years and has made repeated requests to the regulator for approvals.

A big breakthrough came in January this year when SEBI gave a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which enabled NSE to revive its listing plans. But the exchange is still waiting for the final settlement order from SEBI in the long-drawn co-location matter.

When could the NSE IPO open?

The IPO is expected to open for investors between Navratri and Diwali, with the likely launch in the October-November festive season, according to NDTV Profit, pending regulatory approvals.

What happens after NSE listing?

This listing will create a unique situation for India’s capital markets. Investors will have the option to invest in NSE, the market leader in terms of trading volumes, and BSE, India’s oldest stock exchange, which is already listed.

The IPO is also likely to draw keen interest given NSE’s dominant position in India’s equity and derivatives markets and the scale of its operations.

The exchange appears to be closer than ever to completing one of the longest waits for a public listing in India’s capital market history, with the DRHP filing reportedly imminent.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Why Is IDBI Bank Share In Focus? Surges Up To 19% As Disinvestment Buzz Fuels Rally, Privatisation Hopes And Heavy Volume Spike

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NSE IPO Soon? Will India’s Biggest Stock Exchange Finally Hit Dalal Street After Nearly A Decade?
Tags: bsebusiness newsipoNSEstock market

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NSE IPO Soon? Will India’s Biggest Stock Exchange Finally Hit Dalal Street After Nearly A Decade?
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