NSE IPO: NSE Files DRHP With Sebi For Record Rs 30,000 Crore Issue; Check Issue Size, OFS, Valuation, Key Shareholders And More

NSE IPO Update: The National Stock Exchange, the country’s largest stock exchange, finally moves on to its long-standing dreams of going to stock markets. The exchange, which filed DRHP with SEBI on Wednesday, can become the largest IPO of the Indian equity markets. Based on the estimates of market participants, the size of the issue can be around Rs 30,000 crore. This will be the biggest IPO in terms of valuation and could eclipse the Hyundai Motor India issue of Rs 27,870 crore by a huge margin. The filing is a big step for an IPO that has been stuck for nearly 10 years because of regulatory hurdles, including the co-location controversy, although the final size will depend on the issue price.

Unlike many recent public issues, the proposed IPO will not raise new capital for NSE. Instead, it will let some existing shareholders cash out part of their investments through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

NSE IPO Details

Particulars Details Issue Type 100% Book Built Issue Total Issue Size Up to 14.89 crore equity shares Fresh Issue Nil Offer for Sale (OFS) Up to 14.89 crore equity shares Face Value Re 1 per equity share Price Band To be announced Lot Size To be announced Listing Exchange BSE Estimated Issue Size Around Rs 30,000 crore (market estimates) Expected Valuation More than Rs 5 lakh crore (market estimates) IPO Proceeds to NSE Nil (The entire issue is an Offer for Sale, so proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.)

Why no new issue?

One of the most significant takeaways from the DRHP is that the IPO is a complete offer for sale.

This means that NSE itself will not receive any money from the public issue. Instead, the net proceeds from the sale of shares will be directly paid to the selling existing shareholders after deducting applicable taxes and expenses related to the offer.

As a result, the exchange will not use any of the proceeds from the IPO for business expansion, acquisitions, debt repayment or any corporate purpose.

Who Is Selling Shares In The NSE IPO?

A number of domestic and global investors will sell down the OFS.

The biggest selling shareholder, State Bank of India (SBI), will offload up to 2.48 crore shares. Other key shareholders participating in the OFS are MS Strategic (Mauritius), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius), Bank of Baroda and Stock Holding Corporation of India.

According to the draft papers, the selling shareholders will offload 14.89 crore equity shares in aggregate.

Major Selling Shareholders

Shareholder Shares Offered (Approx.) State Bank of India (SBI) Rs 2.48 crore MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd Rs 1.60 crore Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) Rs 1.19 crore Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Rs 1.12 crore Bank of Baroda Rs 1.10 crore Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd Rs 1.09 crore

Five public sector companies to partially monetise stake

According to the NSE’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with market regulator SEBI, the five government-owned entities together hold around 2.37 crore shares that are proposed to be offered for sale (OFS).

PSU Shareholder Shares To Be Offered

PSU Shareholder Shares Offered (Approx.) IDBI Bank Rs 74.16 lakh State Bank of India (SBI) Rs 64.28 lakh SBI Capital Markets Rs 53.62 lakh IFCI Rs 34.32 lakh Bank of Baroda Rs 10.98 lakh

The sale would enable these public sector entities to unlock partial value from their investments in the country’s largest stock exchange.

The big investors who aren’t selling are:

Interestingly, some of the biggest shareholders of NSE have chosen to stay invested.

These are the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the largest investor in the exchange with a 10.72% stake; Premji Invest (2.35%); and Radhakishan Damani (1.58 per cent), a veteran investor.

Their decision not to participate in the OFS means they will continue to hold their stakes even after the company gets listed.

Why will NSE only be listed on BSE?

Many investors may be wondering why the country’s largest stock exchange is opting to list on the BSE rather than its own platform.

The reason is existing regulations. No recognised stock exchange will list its shares on its own platform. Hence, NSE shares will be listed only on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), just as BSE shares are listed on NSE.

Why has the NSE IPO taken almost a decade?

NSE had announced its listing plans way back in 2016.

However, regulatory reasons, including investigations into co-location and dark fibre issues at the exchange, have delayed the IPO. The exchange has gone through a number of regulatory processes over the years, including settlement applications on legacy issues.

The latest DRHP filing shows that the exchange has now cleared another major regulatory milestone in its long journey to becoming a listed company.

What was the financial performance of NSE for FY26?

However, on an annualised basis, the performance stabilised in the fiscal year ending in 2026, while still ranking as India’s largest stock exchange. Total operational revenue declined 3.1% YoY to Rs 16,601 crore in FY26, from Rs 17,141 crore in FY25. Profit after tax fell 15.5% YoY to Rs 10,302 crore in FY26, from Rs 12,188 in FY25. Lower income from transaction charges and softer transaction activity have resulted in lower income from clearing and settlement, higher expenses, and several regulatory items attributed to the decline, the DRHP stated.

NSE Financial Snapshot

Particulars FY26 FY25 FY24 Revenue from Operations Rs 16,601 crore Rs 17,141 crore Rs 14,780 crore Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs 10,302 crore Rs 12,188 crore Rs 8,306 crore

What’s next for the NSE IPO?

The filing of the DRHP is just the first step in the process.

SEBI will now look into the draft prospectus and may seek further information or clarifications before giving its observations. Once approved by the regulator, NSE will file the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and announce the IPO price band and subscription dates.

Given NSE’s dominant position in India’s capital markets and size of the proposed issue, the IPO is expected to attract strong interest from institutional as well as retail investors.

Is the NSE IPO to be India’s biggest ever public issue?

The NSE IPO is finally at the regulatory approval stage after years of uncertainty. If launched as planned, the issue could become India’s biggest-ever public offering and give investors a chance to own a stake in the country’s largest stock exchange. The IPO will not bring fresh capital into the company but it is a landmark event for India’s financial markets and could be one of the most closely watched public issues in recent years.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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