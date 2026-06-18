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Home > Business News > NSE IPO vs Reliance Jio IPO: Two Mega Upcoming Listings Set To Make History In The Indian Stock Market; Here’s Head-To-Head Comparison For Investors

NSE IPO vs Reliance Jio IPO: Two Mega Upcoming Listings Set To Make History In The Indian Stock Market; Here’s Head-To-Head Comparison For Investors

India’s mega IPO wave led by NSE and Reliance Jio is set to reshape markets with a $6 billion listing pipeline, strong valuations, and major investor interest. Explore key details, comparisons, and investor insights in this blockbuster market update.

NSE IPO vs Reliance Jio IPO: Listings Set To Make History In the Indian Stock Market | Everything Investors Need To Know
NSE IPO vs Reliance Jio IPO: Listings Set To Make History In the Indian Stock Market | Everything Investors Need To Know

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 12:01 IST

India’s Mega IPO Wave: NSE and Reliance Jio Set for Historic Listings- India’s stock market is going to turn into a full-blown blockbuster moment as two biggest moves are in pipeline. NSE and Reliance Jio line up what could be a historic over $6 billion IPO wave. On one side, NSE has officially filed its DRHP with SEBI after a decade-long wait, while Jio is gearing up for its own filing just ahead of the big Reliance AGM. And honestly, for traders, this isn’t just news, it’s a ‘buckle up’ moment where markets could get seriously exciting. So, let’s Think about it, two mega listings, massive valuations, global attention, and liquidity pouring in all at once. Are you ready for volatility, opportunity, and maybe even a market surprise or two? 

So yeah,  traders, buckle up. This could mark one of those rare moments where IPO hype actually reshapes sentiment across the entire Indian equity landscape, not just the listing day action. Stay alert, stay curious, and keep your watchlist ready. Markets won’t sleep.

  • The Indian primary market is witnessing its most monumental week in history as Reliance Jio Infocomm and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) move toward launching a combined ~$6 billion mega-IPO pipeline (approximately ₹50,000–₹60,000 crore).
  • On June 17, 2026, the NSE formally filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI, ending a decade-long regulatory delay.
  • At the same time, Reliance Jio is expected to file its draft prospectus imminently, potentially before the Reliance Industries AGM scheduled for June 19, 2026.

NSE IPO vs Reliance Jio IPO: Head-To-Head Comparison

Parameters NSE IPO Reliance Jio IPO
Filing Status DRHP filed (June 17, 2026) DRHP imminent (expected by June 19, 2026)
Estimated Issue Size  $2B–$2.5B (₹20,000–₹30,000 crore)  $4B (₹34,000–₹40,000 crore)
Target Valuation $55B (₹4.7–₹5 lakh crore) $100B–$170B (₹8.5–₹14 lakh crore)
Issue Structure 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) 100% Fresh Issue
Major Stakeholders SBI, CPPIB, MS Strategic Reliance Industries, Meta, Google, KKR, Mubadala
Market Position 93% cash market share, near monopoly in derivatives India’s largest telecom operator with 500M+ subscribers

NSE IPO: The Comeback, The Cash Machine, And The Market Monopoly Moment

The NSE IPO story is basically what you’d call a full-circle financial comeback arc. After its earlier 2016 listing attempt got stuck in the co-location regulatory storm, things are finally moving again, helped by a ₹1,300 crore settlement with SEBI in early 2026 that cleared the runway for this long-awaited debut. And yes, traders have been waiting for this one for years. What makes it interesting is the structure, this is a pure Offer for Sale (OFS). No fresh capital raising drama here. Instead, existing institutional investors are partly exiting, which includes heavyweights like SBI, CPPIB, and MS Strategic.

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Why? Because stock exchanges come with strict ownership rules; no single entity can hold more than 5%, so dilution isn’t just strategy, it’s regulation doing its thing. Now here’s where it gets fun for market watchers, NSE is still a profit powerhouse. Even with a 3.1% dip in FY26 operational revenue (₹16,601 crore), it flexes a massive 62.9% PAT margin and 76.5% EBITDA margin; numbers that make most listed companies look like they’re still in training mode. It even leaves its closest peer BSE trailing.

So the real question is, are you watching this as just another IPO, or the listing of India’s market backbone finally stepping into the spotlight?

Also Read: NSE Files IPO Draft Papers With Sebi; Check Issue Size, OFS, Valuation And More

Financial Strength

  • PAT margin: 62.9%
  • EBITDA margin: 76.5%

These figures significantly outperform its listed peer, BSE.

Reliance Jio IPO: The Big Bang Listing That Could Redraw India’s Tech Map

Reliance Jio’s upcoming IPO isn’t just another market event, it’s shaping up to be the kind of listing that rewrites records and headlines at the same time. If it goes through as expected, it could easily become the largest corporate IPO in Indian history, overtaking Hyundai Motor India’s 2024 debut and setting a whole new benchmark for size, scale, and investor attention.

Something makes this even more interesting, which is the structural twist. Earlier talk of a partial stake sale has now shifted to a 100% fresh issue. Translation? No exiting shareholders cashing out, this is pure reinvestment mode. The money raised, estimated at over ₹34,000 crore, is expected to flow straight back into the business instead of being distributed to early investors.

So you might have a question, where does it go? Think bigger enthusiasts, nationwide 5G expansion, aggressive AI and digital ecosystem development, and trimming down corporate debt. Basically, fuel for the next phase of India’s digital infrastructure push.

On the numbers side, Jio Platforms is already showing strong momentum, with EBITDA growth of 19.1% and ₹56,195 crore in EBITDA for 9M FY26. So the real question is, are we watching just an IPO, or the next leap in India’s digital dominance story unfolding in real time? We will now wait and see how it goes. 

Strategic Use of Funds

The capital raised (₹34,000+ crore) will be reinvested into:

  • Expansion of 5G infrastructure across India
  • Advanced AI and digital ecosystem development
  • Reduction of corporate debt

Also Read: Can You Guess How Massive The Reliance Jio IPO really Is? Big Numbers, Bigger Buzz — India’s Biggest Listing Is Coming Soon

Investor Takeaway: Big IPO Wave, Bigger Expectations, But Stay Sharp

For investors, this IPO wave isn’t just another “new listing season”, it’s more like India’s capital markets rolling out a red carpet event where NSE and Reliance Jio are the main headliners. The scale alone signals something important, deep institutional trust in India’s telecom and financial backbone, and a possible reset in how liquidity and valuations act going forward. But here’s the reality check hiding behind all the excitement, big IPOs don’t only bring big chances, they also bring big mood swings. Early listing days can feel like a roller coaster, sharp hype, sharp moves, and yes, plenty of noise. That’s exactly why discipline matters more than headlines, even when the feed is loud.

Sure, strong global investor participation is expected, and that can help long-term steadiness. Still, in the short term, sentiment can easily run faster than fundamentals. So instead of chasing every tick, the better question is: are you buying for a quick listing pop, or for long-term compounding narratives?

In simple terms, this is a blockbuster market moment, but not every blockbuster is worth your attention just for the opening scene.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.

Also Read: Did You Know Mukesh Ambani’s Jio IPO And Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPO Have An Unexpected Connection….

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NSE IPO vs Reliance Jio IPO: Two Mega Upcoming Listings Set To Make History In The Indian Stock Market; Here’s Head-To-Head Comparison For Investors
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NSE IPO vs Reliance Jio IPO: Two Mega Upcoming Listings Set To Make History In The Indian Stock Market; Here’s Head-To-Head Comparison For Investors
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NSE IPO vs Reliance Jio IPO: Two Mega Upcoming Listings Set To Make History In The Indian Stock Market; Here’s Head-To-Head Comparison For Investors
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