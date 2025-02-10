Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Nykaa Q3 Results: Net Profit Surges 61% YoY To ₹26 Crore But Misses Estimates

Nykaa, India’s leading omnichannel fashion and beauty retailer, reported its Q3 results for the October-December 2024 period, with a notable 61% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit (PAT), reaching Rs 26.12 crore. However, the figure fell short of analysts' expectations, which had pegged PAT at Rs 36 crore.

Nykaa Q3 FY2025 Results: Solid Growth Amidst Mixed Profit Performance


Despite the miss on profit estimates, the company’s revenue was in line with expectations, showing a healthy 27% YoY growth, amounting to Rs 2,267 crore.

Key Financial Highlights: Revenue and Profit Growth

Nykaa’s revenue for the quarter demonstrated strong growth, aligning with forecasts, as it rose by 27% YoY to Rs 2,267 crore. The company also reported an EBITDA of Rs 141 crore, maintaining margins at 6.2%, in line with market expectations. On a sequential basis, Nykaa’s profit after tax more than doubled from Rs 10 crore in the previous quarter, signaling positive momentum.

Sequential Performance: PAT and Revenue Growth

When compared to the previous quarter (Q2 FY2025), Nykaa’s performance was robust. PAT surged over 100%, reflecting a significant improvement from Rs 10 crore in Q2. Additionally, revenues grew by 21% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), highlighting the company’s strong performance in the festive season.

Decline in Other Income and Future Outlook

While overall performance remained strong, Nykaa reported a decline in other income for the quarter. Other income stood at Rs 5.53 crore, down from Rs 7.58 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite this dip, the company’s revenue and core profit growth remain impressive.

Looking ahead, Nykaa continues to show a promising trajectory in the fast-growing beauty and fashion markets, with robust growth expected to continue, driven by its expanding omnichannel presence and strong brand portfolio.

Summary of Nykaa Q3 FY2025 Results:

