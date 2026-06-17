Oil Price Today (June 17): Why Are Oil Prices Falling? Brent Crude Slips Below $79, Hits 3-Month Low Ahead Of US-Iran Deal

Oil Price Today: The oil price fell further on Wednesday, with Brent around $79 a barrel and WTI around $76. Supply glut concerns shadowed trading on Wednesday. Brent lost 0.24 per cent, trading at $78.77 a barrel, while US crude was down 0.36 per cent at $75.78 a barrel. The recent fall of Brent takes its value down by more than 33% in the last month, while WTI has reached the level it last saw before increased hostilities broke out in the Middle East. But the main catalyst for the sell-off was increasing optimism over a proposed deal between the United States and Iran that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow Iranian oil exports to resume.

Oil markets had been pricing in the risk of large supply disruptions for months as tensions between Iran, the US and Israel continued to escalate. Fears ranged from attacks on tankers and disruptions to shipping to lower oil production and limited exports.

But the mood has shifted dramatically.

The market is now factoring in the possibility that Iran may add significant volumes of crude to global markets under a proposed US-Iran peace deal that is expected to be signed later this week.

It would permit Tehran to immediately increase its oil and fuel exports, while it also would gain back access to some essential services, including shipping, banking and insurance, reports said. This could bring millions of barrels of oil back to the market since traders indicate the threat of shortages has already receded.

What is the Strait of Hormuz? How is it significant?

One of the world’s most critical energy channels, the Strait of Hormuz is normally the passage for about a fifth of global oil shipments, as it connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. In the recent conflict, the prices had spiked due to the threats posed to the traffic passing through it. Now the markets are betting vessel traffic will slowly return to normal.

According to the draft deal, Iran is said to have promised to ensure safe passage for commercial ships, while the US would lift restrictions on movement in the region.

So the big geopolitical premium that has been built into crude prices over the past few months is rapidly disappearing.

Is More Iranian Oil Coming to Global Markets?

That’s what traders are pricing now.

The likely agreement is expected to include waivers that would permit exports of Iranian crude, petrochemicals and related products. It would also ease the banking, insurance and shipping services needed to move those cargoes around the world.

The prospect of further Iranian supplies has changed the market narrative from “not enough oil” to “How fast can those barrels get back?”

That explains the sharp decline in crude prices, even though inventories remain relatively tight.

Are Supply Risks Completely Gone?

Not exactly.

The prospect of higher supplies is cheering the markets, but several risks lie ahead.

The months of disruption drew down oil inventories and will take time to rebuild them. Even with a deal, production, exports, and shipping throughout the region will take some time to normalise.

Questions also remain as to the sustainability of the ceasefire. Israel has been open about some concerns regarding the elements of a deal and continued skirmishes in Lebanon reveal that geopolitical concerns have not completely dissipated.

Any disruption in talks or a return of shipping disruptions could reverse recent crude price declines quickly, analysts suggest.

Will Brent and WTI continue to fall?

Assuming the deal moves forward and shipping through Hormuz continues to flow more smoothly, crude prices may remain under downward pressure in the short-term. The increased availability of Russian crude, along with an anticipated boost in Iranian crude and concerns about weakening Chinese demand for oil, could further pressure crude prices.

But if inventories continue to decline, the negative impact could be capped. Industry estimates released this week suggested a drop of more than 8 million barrels in US crude stockpiles last week, indicating that underlying demand remains reasonably healthy.

But traders seem convinced the biggest supply threat hanging over the oil market is fading for now. Brent is thus below $79 and WTI in the mid-$70s, wiping out much of the war premium that had pushed prices higher earlier this year.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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